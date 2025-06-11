Stephon Marbury Pours Out Grief from Heartbreaking Loss As Kendrick Perkins, Jermaine O’Neal & More Show Support

“So sorry for your loss.. Praying for you and your family during this difficult time.” Darryl Strawberry’s words reflect that the world, even beyond the NBA, is standing strong with Stephon Marbury amid his major personal loss. The former All-Star, known as much for his fearless game as his off-court resilience, is now leaning on that very basketball brotherhood in a time of unimaginable heartbreak. However, the emotional strength he’s shown after the passing of his mother, Mable Marbury, reveals a different kind of greatness about him. One rooted in love, gratitude, and reflection.

Now, for those unaware, Mable Marbury was more than just a mother. She was the foundation of her family, raising seven children in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood alongside her husband, Don Marbury. According to GQ, she juggled being a homemaker while working part-time at a daycare, instilling values of warmth and stability into her household. It’s no surprise that Stephon’s tribute to his mother captured hearts far beyond the basketball world.

“Please keep my family in your prayers. We have just lost our mother. I also pray for all those who are experiencing this pain 😓 now, in the future, and forever. A mother’s touch carries the power of love, the purest and most natural energy, flowing from the highest vibration,” the former New York Knicks star wrote, sharing a picture of his late mother. His message, however, didn’t end there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Grown up in her shadows, Stephon Marbury acknowledged the emotional road ahead—one filled with the echoes of memories and silent prayers. And yet, he placed his faith in God, hoping that he would guide him through the days to come. “You never truly ‘get over’ losing a parent… You learn to carry them with you. To anyone feeling this grief, may we all remember that our parents gave their all to make us better than they were and to teach us how to love. Thank you for your love and support during this time. It means more than words can express,” the ex-NBA star added.

AD

And as mentioned earlier, it’s not just Stephon Marbury who is mourning the loss of her mother. The NBA world didn’t hold back in standing beside him. Kendrick Perkins offered his heartfelt condolences: “Prayers for you and the family, my brother. Love bro and Fly high Queen Mabel.” Meanwhile, Mark Jackson followed with prayer emojis, and Jermaine O’Neal sent his support as well, saying, “… Prayers to you and your family, my brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephon Marbury (@starburymarbury) Expand Post

Mabel Marbury’s connection with her son is no ordinary one. Referred to as the Queen of his world, for Stephen, the loss of the first and only NBA mom who rushed to the court to console his son is deep, and the aforementioned stars know the kind of bond their brother has lost.

Why did Mabel Marbury rush to the NBA hardwood to console his son Stephon Marbury?

Some moments in NBA history go far beyond stats and scoreboards—they hit the heart. One such moment came in 2001 during a shocking collision between Stephon Marbury and his New Jersey Nets teammate, Jayson Williams. While many recall the incident as the heartbreaking end to Williams’ playing career, what also left a lasting impression was a mother’s instinct that stopped the game in its tracks—literally.

As the New York Daily News recounted, Mabel Marbury didn’t think twice. She left her seat and made her way straight to her son on the court. Security guards, aisles, onlookers—none of it stopped her. “Mom, what are you doing?” Stephon asked, confused and sweating. “You can’t do that.” But she did. She wrapped her son in a hug, cameras flashing, eyes watching.

“Afterward, I felt like a nut,” she admitted. “But that’s my child out there. I don’t care what anybody else says. Any parent would do the same.” The amount of love and affection she had for his son makes Stephon Marbury’s loss even more heartbreaking. The only relief? He has his NBA brothers backing him with all the emotional support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad