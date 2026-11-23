Steve Kerr has been involved in his fair share of heated exchanges involving Draymond Green over the years. However, the Golden State Warriors head coach recently found himself indirectly caught up in a social media feud between Green and former NBA player Eddie A. Johnson.

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The exchange took place on Nov. 22, just hours before the Warriors faced the Boston Celtics. Johnson, a former Phoenix Suns star and NBA Sixth Man of the Year, traded verbal jabs with Green. Since Kerr shared a history with Johnson from their playing days in Phoenix, he was eventually asked about the situation.

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“I don’t follow any of that stuff. I heard a couple guys mentioning Eddie’s name,” Kerr said after the game (via GSW on YouTube), making it clear that he had little interest in getting involved. “Eddie’s a former teammate of mine. And so I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about Eddie Johnson?’ And so I still don’t even know what was said or um what what did he say?”

When a reporter told Kerr that Green and Johnson had a back-and-forth on social media, he replied: “Ignorance is bliss. Trust me.”

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Kerr’s connection with Johnson dates back to the 1988–89 NBA season, when the two were teammates with the Phoenix Suns. It was also Kerr’s rookie season and the campaign in which Johnson won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

The disagreement began when Eddie A. Johnson traded verbal jabs with Draymond Green over his Hall of Fame credentials and offensive production without Stephen Curry.

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Johnson questioned Draymond Green’s statistical résumé by comparing his career numbers with those of former NBA players Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion and Kevin Johnson, who have not been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Warriors star quickly responded on X, “Hahaha you named a bunch of players not named Eddie 🤣🤣🤣. Making it me vs them not changing your life Ed.”

And the former Suns star wasn’t interested in backing down.

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Eddie Johnson made a longer reply and even asked the Warriors star to check his resume. Green did that and attached a screenshot from Google for a search for Johnson’s name, and the AI overview gave Draymond credit for his broadcasting career.

Johnson hit back again in a reply that has over 1.5 million views as of this writing. It bega: “Draymond, you checked my résumé and still had to bring up another Eddie Johnson to find a punchline. 🤣.”

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That reply, which was longer than Johnson’s earlier reply that got over four million views, also featured a mention of Steve Kerr.

“And ask your coach. Steve Kerr was my rookie when I dropped 43 in a half. 🙂.”

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Draymond Green wasn’t finished with the exchange. He shifted his attention toward Johnson’s podcast and suggested that the argument had given the former NBA player additional publicity.

Eddie A. Johnson subsequently turned the conversation back toward the Warriors star’s production on the basketball court. With Curry sidelined because of a right oblique injury, Draymond Green had struggled to provide consistent scoring for Golden State. Johnson used that situation to make another sarcastic remark about the four-time NBA champion’s offensive numbers.

“Hold up. You playing tonight? What we thinking… 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists? Keep that up and I’m taking the S off Triple Single. Triple Ingle. 🙂”

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Interestingly, Green had an opportunity to respond on the basketball court just hours after the online exchange. The Warriors entered their matchup against Boston looking to end a five-game losing streak. Draymond Green had also been struggling offensively, averaging just 3.2 points per game entering the contest.

However, he came out aggressively against the Celtics. The 36-year-old made three of his four three-point attempts in the opening quarter, recording a season-high scoring total with nine points.

The Warriors eventually secured an 88–87 victory at Chase Center, snapping their losing streak. Green also played a crucial role defensively, contesting Jayson Tatum’s potential game-winning shot on the final possession.

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Draymond Green was also asked about the social media back-and-forth following the victory. “You notice it’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating. It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it, and so let them debate.”

Meanwhile, Kerr’s reaction suggested that he would prefer to stay out of the entire situation. Whether Green or Johnson will continue trading shots remains to be seen.