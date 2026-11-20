The San Antonio Spurs’ loss to the Detroit Pistons 105-93 on Tuesday has sparked fresh criticism of head coach Mitch Johnson. Fans have questioned his late-game decisions and rotation choices. However, Dylan Harper’s father is not convinced that the criticism is fair.

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The Pistons entered the game with several players unavailable. Jalen Duren, Isaiah Joe, Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland, and Taurean Prince all missed the contest due to injuries. That’s why their win against the Spurs was dubbed, as an upset. It has raised some eyebrows, but Ron Harper is not one of them.

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“Stop being spoiled @spurs fans 12 wins in a row,” he replied on X to NBA Analyst Dusty Garza’s X posts.

“At some point, Mitch Johnson’s late-game half-court offense and non-Wemby rotations have to answer for this,” Garza posted on X. “This wasn’t just a bad night against Detroit. Going back to the 2026 NBA Finals, holding double-digit leads has become San Antonio’s biggest Achilles’ heel.”

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San Antonio spent 72% of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks in front. That added up to 173 minutes of playing time. Yet, the Spurs failed to protect their advantage on several occasions. They became the first team in NBA Finals history to surrender four double-digit leads in a single series.

One of the biggest collapses came in Game 4, when they lost a 29-point advantage. Their struggles were not limited to the Finals. The Spurs also blew six double-digit leads throughout the 2026 playoffs. That set a record in the NBA’s play-by-play era. These repeated collapses exposed a major weakness.

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Aside from Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper, the rest of the Spurs roster shot 26% in late-game clutch situations during the Finals. So, San Antonio could build big leads, but closing out games proved much harder.

“Blowing a 14-point lead to Detroit means San Antonio has now dropped a 10+ point lead in 9 of its last 15 losses,” concluded Garza.

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Even on Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama put up strong numbers against the Detroit Pistons. He finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds. However, his shooting from deep was a struggle. He made just one of his eight three-point attempts. The bigger trouble was when Wemby was off the floor.

Luke Kornet also had a difficult night. He struggled to protect the paint against Detroit. He grabbed only one rebound in 14 minutes and had little impact on the boards. One of Detroit’s biggest strengths was its work inside the paint. The Pistons scored 60 points in the paint, compared to San Antonio’s 44. It was the largest paint-scoring deficit the Spurs had faced this season.

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San Antonio started well and built a 14-point lead early in the second quarter. Detroit did not panic. The Pistons stayed close and slowly took control. They moved ahead in the second quarter and held their advantage for most of the second half.

Detroit struggled from beyond the arc, making just six of 25 attempts. Still, the team shot an impressive 49.5% from the field. San Antonio had a much tougher time finding their rhythm. The Spurs shot 41.6% overall and made only nine of 40 three-point attempts. That came out to 22.5% from deep.

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Despite Wembanyama’s impressive individual performance, the Spurs could not find enough offensive consistency to overcome Detroit. But there is another reason why Dylan Harper’s father is not worried about the loss to the Pistons.

San Antonio continued to show their strength when playing with a lead. They are now 12-1 when ahead by double digits during the 2026-27 NBA season. Their latest win came against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 19. The Spurs secured a 124-112 victory after building a 10-point lead early in the second quarter. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Stephon Castle also had a strong performance. He finished with 21 points and 12 assists. With Dylan Harper unavailable, Jordan McLaughlin took on a bigger role in the rotation. He contributed five rebounds and three assists. He also finished without a turnover. The Spurs have only lost once after taking a double-digit lead this season. That defeat came against the Detroit Pistons. Despite that setback, the Spurs have been impressive at protecting their leads.