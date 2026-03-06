“Stop Complaining”: Heat Legend Urges Luka Doncic to Follow Jayson Tatum, Sets Standard for Lakers Star

Everything besides the stats is keeping Luka Doncic from being a winning cornerstone with the Lakers. He’s faced rampant criticism for regularly complaining to officials. It’s a part of his game that serves as a distraction. Udonis Haslem didn’t dissect it as a problem. Rather, he wants to see the Slovenian mature, just as one of the modern-day stars did.

“I remember this with a young Tatum, and he has evolved and made these changes. When we were in those battles with the Celtics, as soon as he start complaining to the refs I’d tell our guys ‘now we got him’” Haslem said. The Miami Heat legend views Doncic’s next evolution to be fully engaged and ignoring how the whistle flows.

It’s a radical change that brings a mindset shift. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics adapted it and finally won a championship. The criticism about him and Jaylen Brown as a tandem swallowed itself. Luka Doncic and the Lakers stare at a similar situation. They have struggled to win mental battles against competitive teams. And it comes back to the six-time All-Star easily losing his focus.

“It’s about everything else besides the game. When these great player that you’re trying to stop, if you can knock these guys off their game for three, four minutes just to focus on anything else, that’s all the advantage you need. That’s all you need,” Haslem said about Doncic’s complaining habits.

An important word used was “good habits”. Luka Doncic already leads the NBA in free-throw attempts. Arguments with the officials is an unnecessary battle to fight. The Lakers need Doncic to be active and engaged with every action on the floor. There are several teams with the skillset to match the Lakers’ talent. Hence, every small detail could be the difference maker.

But it’s not just Doncic that Haslem wants to see a change from.

Udonis Haslem asks Deandre Ayton to sacrifice

The Lakers need togetherness first in order to qualify as a championship threat. At the moment, there are a few personalities who have their differences with the team. Deandre Ayton’s frustration came to the surface after an imposing performance against the Orlando Magic. He didn’t want to become a Clint Capela for the Lakers.

Udonis Haslem didn’t appreciate the Lakers center drawing comparisons. That’s the last thing on the Lakers’ minds. To the former Heat star who has won multiple championships, players like Ayton should have just a singular aim.

“To Deandre Ayton, you’re talking about buying in. I understand you might not be Clint Capela but that is a losing mentality. If this is what your team needs from you to put them in a position to win a championship, then you have to buy in and play your role… Deandre Ayton. Play your damn role and get your ring or not,” said Haslem.

The Lakers players need one thing to register. There’s not a single player who can propel them to a championship. And without sacrifice, it’s unlikely that they will ever acquire the synergy needed to beat a team with good habits. In the long run, that mental edge such teams have creates a large separation.

Before anything else, the Lakers need to learn how to play as a team. That means abandoning personal pride and putting each other over themselves. Do you think they can do that? Let us know your views in the comments below.