“Stop Me When I’m Lying”: Lakers Legends Respond to Tracy McGrady After Disagreement Over Kobe Bryant

Some NBA debates never truly die. They simply wait for the right moment to resurface. And when the conversation involves Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter, sparks are almost guaranteed.

That is exactly what happened recently after McGrady’s old comments about playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal resurfaced. The remarks quickly drew a passionate response from two former NBA veterans who believe Bryant’s legendary reputation came from one simple factor: relentless work ethic.

Their reaction was direct and brutally honest. The latest chapter in this long running debate came from Byron Scott and Olden Polynice on Scott’s Fast Break podcast. Both men openly praised the talent of McGrady and Carter. But they argued that Bryant ultimately separated himself because of something deeper than skill.

Polynice put the question bluntly. “These guys get very emotional when they hear something they don’t like. Vince Carter jumps way higher than Kobe; we know that. T-Mac, for lack of better words, probably had a better bag than Kobe, but to Byron’s point, why didn’t y’all become Kobe?”

It was a challenge that cuts straight to the heart of the debate fans have argued about for decades. Talent, they insisted, was never the issue.

Polynice then pointed to the biggest difference between Bryant and many of his peers. “In the grand scheme of things, where his legend grew, that’s the only man that has two numbers retired by a franchise, two numbers that are hall of fame worthy numbers… so let it be known, nothing was said against you personally, it’s the fact that this man did work harder than you, he’d get up at 4 AM and workout, while y’all were in the club, while y’all were in the strip club, he was working.”

The remark immediately caught attention across the basketball world. It perfectly captured the mythology that has surrounded Bryant’s legendary preparation for years.

The debate traces back to a 2025 appearance by McGrady on First Take. During a hypothetical discussion about NBA history, McGrady made a statement that quickly went viral. “Replace me with Kobe Bryant with Shaquille O’Neal? I don’t win a championship? You don’t think I can carry the Lakers to a championship?”

The seven time All Star later clarified that his comments were never meant as disrespect toward Bryant. “Nobody’s replacing Kobe… I’m one of his biggest advocates. I was as good as him at points, but never put in that position.”

Even O’Neal himself later supported McGrady’s point, saying the duo likely would have won titles together. Still, the debate never fully faded, especially given Bryant’s legendary five championship resume.

Scott Doubles Down on Kobe Bryant’s Elite Mamba Mentality Factor

Scott, who spent years around Bryant both as a teammate and later as his head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, believes the difference ultimately comes down to mentality.

He made that point crystal clear. “I ain’t never had a problem with T-Mac, but the other thing I would say, which is one of my boy’s favorite lines, is ‘stop me when I’m lying, stop me when I’m lying’. You (McGrady) are talented as hell. I’ve never said nothing different than that. Vince is talented as hell. What I’m saying is that Kobe worked harder than anybody I’ve ever seen and got more out of his body and his soul than any player I’ve ever seen. That’s what made him the ‘Black Mamba’, right?”

Scott emphasized that his comments were not meant to diminish McGrady or Carter, both of whom are Hall of Famers.

Instead, he argued that Bryant simply maximized every ounce of his potential. “I ain’t taking a diss at T-Mac or VC, I love both of those guys as basketball players, as people, unbelievable, they’re hall of famers, but bro if you’re gonna say something, say it. You know all I’m saying is that man (Kobe) got every little bit, every ounce out of his body more than any athlete I’ve ever seen in my life. And he said, after his last game, he said, ‘I left everything on the floor when I played this game, I gave this game everything I got’.”

From a pure offensive perspective, the comparison between Bryant and McGrady has always been closer than many fans admit. Both players produced elite scoring seasons in their primes. McGrady even won the 2003 scoring title with 32.1 points per game.

But Bryant’s sustained excellence, playoff dominance, and five championships ultimately placed his legacy on a different tier. That is the heart of the debate Scott and Polynice reignited. Carter may have been the most explosive athlete of the trio. McGrady may have had one of the smoothest offensive games the league has ever seen.

But Bryant built something else entirely. Not just a career. A mentality that still defines greatness in the NBA today.