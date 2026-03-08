“Stop That Sh**”: Michael Jordan ‘Wouldn’t Go 6-for-6’ Claim Gets Firm Rebuttal From Ex-NBA Star

Michael Jordan’s relevance to today’s generation is often debated. One such remarkable feat in the Bulls legend’s career is not losing in the NBA Finals. Could LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have stopped that from happening?

Raymond Felton, a 15-year NBA veteran, doesn’t feel so. On To the Baha podcast, he was quick to shut down the narrative of His Airness not being effective in today’s league. Podcast co-host Theo Pinson stated bluntly, “He is not going six for six.”

Felton pushed back, “Yes, he is”.

“If you can’t touch Michael Jordan, who’s stopping? The man was getting knocked out of the air. The man was getting bluntly fouled every possession. And you can’t touch him now. If you can’t touch Michael Jordan in his prime, he’s going through everybody by himself.”

Raymond Felton a former Tar Heels alum’s assessment was based on the fact that the physical play has decreased in the league in comparison to the older times. If in that era Michael Jordan could beat the Bad Boy Pistons, Malone and Stockton led the Jazz, Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers, it would definitely not a problem for MJ to run through in today’s NBA.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 1, 1997; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan drives to the basket between Utah Jazz players Howard Eisley (left) and Jeff Hornacek during the first half in game one of the 1997 NBA Finals at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Even if this generation had Big 3 teams of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson. Or the Miami Big 3 of LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Felton acknowledged that these teams could be a problem, but not enough to spoil the 6-0 streak in the NBA Finals. He was also asked who would guard the attacking stars mentioned above, and the answer was simple.

“Scottie Pippen. You had Ron Harper. Them dudes played defense, bro.” Again the former Tar Heels agreed that it would lead to a complete shutdown of the offensive engine of Curry, LeBron or even KD. But it would be enough halt the momentum while His Airness explodes on the other side. But not everybody is agreeing to that narrative.

LeBron James’ close circle questions Michael Jordan’s scoring prowess

Only in three seasons did the 6x NBA champion score less than 25 points on average. Two instances were during his final two years with the Wizards before retiring and another was his second year in the league due to injury. Yet, when the idea of Michael Jordan “in today’s game would average a 40-point triple-double” came to discussion, Rich Paul negated it swiftly.

On his Game Over podcast, co-host Max Kellerman had stated that Jordan would have increased usage and more shot attempts to put up a triple-double over the entire season in the modern era. But Paul did not agree. “You’re basing this as if people still consider the pecking order,” Paul said on Game Over.

“These kids today, they not bowing down to nobody. They’re not just going to sit around and let you shoot every shot. What I’m telling you is that in today’s NBA, guys are coming in and they are not caring as much as you think about who you are and what you did. Because in their mind, I’m the guy, too. So, I disagree with that.”

According to Paul, the new generation wouldn’t let MJ dominate because of the awe factor. It does have some merit since we have already seen stars like Anthony Edwards not afraid to step up to his idols, Kevin Durant, or icons like LeBron or Curry. So again, Michael Jordan against the current stars is a good debate. Even if some think he wouldn’t average a triple-double, His Airness’ legacy is already etched in the history books.