It’s not very often that we see Jayson Tatum as a role player. But he had to go through that process along with two DNPs during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Naturally, it frustrated JT, and he channeled it only two years later. The Celtics star went after Steve Kerr in his recent interview, calling his decision “fishy”. Most importantly, not everyone believes he was treated unfairly.

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Tatum’s hard jab drew a blunt response from former NBA champion Channing Frye.

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Frye believes Tatum needs to accept that playing alongside some of the greatest names in basketball meant sacrificing minutes, rather than questioning the coach’s decisions. He even brought up names like Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, and their willingness to accept a reduced role.

And diverted his attention to Jayson Tatum.

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“Jayson Tatum, brother man, it’s never probably happened in his life. Stop using that as an excuse,” Frye said, speaking on Road Tripping Show.

“You are not those guys. If I gotta give the ball to Steph, KD, Bron, and Ant, and then Jayson Tatum, okay, but look, there’s not enough minutes for these dudes who have proven it. How many championships is that? Four? So the next is six.”

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Kendrick Perkins then challenged Frye’s argument, asking whether Anthony Edwards had really proven more than Jayson Tatum.

Frye responded.

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“He must have, because obviously in practice, nobody was saying, ‘Man, Jayson Tatum cooked.’ Practice happens. Hey, your peers speak more than everyone else, because, ‘Hey, Coach, put him in the game. I’m ready to win.’ So that says more about your peers than it does Steve Kerr, because Steve Kerr obviously has won a couple championships himself.”

Jayson Tatum offered his perspective in a recent interview with Boardroom, recalling how Kerr approached him before a game after Kevin Durant returned from injury.

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The coach told him the lineup would need adjusting and asked him to be patient. Tatum said he did not understand what that meant until he remained on the bench throughout the first quarter.

“I think it was like once I didn’t get in in the first quarter, I was like, ‘Oh, some fishy s*** going on.’ That’s when it kind of hit me,” Tatum explained.

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The star forward also said the experience was frustrating.

“I was confused, for sure. And, you know, it was frustrating… Just as a competitor, being on a team … (with) the other 11 best players in the country, just feeling like I want to be out there and want to help and be part of what we’re trying to accomplish. It was tough. I just won the (NBA) Finals; I was All-NBA First Team; I was on the cover of (NBA) 2K; I was having a crazy summer. Then, to get to the Olympics, that happened.”

There is some context behind Kerr’s decision that goes beyond the names on the roster.

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Tatum averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds across four appearances in Paris, playing 17.7 minutes per game. He shot 38.1% from the field and went 0-for-4 from the three-point range.

Jayson Tatum also received two DNPs during the tournament, both against Serbia. His absence from the rotation became a major talking point, particularly because he had just finished a championship season with Boston. However, Team USA’s roster was unusually deep, featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis.

Kerr had to balance established roles, matchups, and the need to get the best possible lineup on the floor.

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Frye’s argument is that Tatum’s standing in the NBA did not automatically guarantee him minutes in that environment. His championship and individual accolades mattered. But they did not necessarily put him ahead of every other star on the roster.

That is a reasonable distinction, even if it does not erase Tatum’s frustration with how the situation was communicated.

For Tatum, speaking honestly about an experience that bothered him has reopened an old debate about his role in Paris.