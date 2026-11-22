Officially retired from his NBA career, still hooping internationally and in the BIG 3, and in his media era, Dwight Howard can now look back on his career and marinate in regret. When the star center appeared on The AM Hoops Show, he revealed that retirement has given him the luxury to stew over the biggest mistake of his career: Not teaming up with Stephen Curry. He did that not once, but twice!

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He confirmed that two times he passed on opportunities to team up with Stephen Curry long before he was a Golden State Warriors superstar and is still kicking himself more than a decade later. The former Defensive Player of the Year casually mentioned it, prompting the host to ask for a detailed account.

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So Howard recounted how he shot down the Orlando Magic’s front office when they explored acquiring Curry in a trade during the 2011–12 season, before later turning down Golden State in 2013 free agency to sign with the Houston Rockets.

“I had an opportunity to play with Steph, too, and I’m tripping,” Howard said on the show. He brought up the missed pairings, admitting he could scarcely understand his own past reasoning where he preferred the Warriors’ established scoring guard Monta Ellis over an ankle-troubled young Curry.

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“When I was with the Magic, the Magic were about to… they couldn’t at the time. I wanted to play with Monta Ellis,” Dwight Howard recalled. “Well, the Magic wanted to get Steph, and I said no. I said no because I didn’t know. I didn’t know Wardell Steph Curry was going to be one of the greatest.”

Howard was visibly upset, throwing his head back and raising his hands over his head. His voice grew tense as he reflected on the missed opportunities. The host double-checked whether Orlando’s decision-makers directly consulted their franchise cornerstone before moving on, and Howard confirmed they came straight to him. Explaining why he pushed back at the time, Howard pointed to Ellis’ heavy workload and immediate scoring punch.

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“Not at the time. Monta was the one who was playing all the minutes.”

After the host summed up the exchange.

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“So just to be clear, they came to you and you said, ‘No, I don’t want Steph’? Okay. Well, hey man, no regrets.”

But Howard completely rejected the consolation.

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“No, no, Stupid… I regret. I regret it.”

Looking back on the context of the 2011–12 campaign, Howard’s hesitation mirrored the broader league skepticism surrounding a young Stephen Curry at the time. Selected seventh overall out of Davidson in 2009, Curry endured recurring right ankle injuries during his third NBA season while Ellis carried the majority of the scoring load.

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Orlando, meanwhile, had strung together 50-win seasons around Howard, leaving the young big man focused on immediate championship help rather than projecting how Curry’s shooting would revolutionize basketball. “I just know that the Magic wanted to get Steph because they couldn’t get Monta, you know? So at the time I’m like, why not? I’m so young. I’m thinking that this is what’s going to help me get a championship here, you know, playing with another guard, like the dynamic guard,” Howard explained.

The Warriors ultimately traded Ellis, Ekpe Udoh, and Kwame Brown to the Milwaukee Bucks at the March 2012 deadline for Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson, clearing the runway for Curry while Orlando dealt Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012.

Yet Howard’s second chance to join forces with Curry arrived just one year later during the summer of 2013, when he hit unrestricted free agency following a turbulent lone season in Los Angeles. Howard met with both the Warriors and the Rockets among other teams before choosing to team up with James Harden in Houston.

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“Before signing with Houston, I had an opportunity to sign. I met with Golden State. I met with Houston. And I ended up signing with Houston,” Howard said, even confirming that the Warriors showed enthusiasm and had the means to clear max cap space to land him.

When the host noted that the Warriors later became synonymous with small-ball lineups anchored by Draymond Green, their utilization of traditional centers like Bogut and JaVale McGee during championship runs could be a reflection of the big what-if about how the Superman would fit with the Chef. Most analysts agree that would’ve been a championship contender immediately, and they can’t believe that Howard passed it up twice.

Jemele Hill also reacted to this revelation, “Thanos couldn’t have gotten me to admit this publicly 😂”

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Now it’s something to laugh about, but in the moment, Howard grew visibly frustrated picturing himself alongside the Splash Brothers.

“But remember, when they were winning, they had Andrew Bogut. David Lee was there, JaVale McGee. Me and Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson. Oh my God. What was I thinking?” Howard cried.

He’s still regretting not getting his “crazy team,” and we get it. He went from Kobe Bryant’s Lakers to winning a championship with the LeBron-led Lakers. While Curry went on to capture four titles and two MVP awards after the DPOY rejected him, leaving Superman to wonder how different NBA history might look had he said yes just once.