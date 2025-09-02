Suns Announcer Drags Nikola Jokic as LeBron James Faces Nike Ad Backlash

There are two categories of NBA analysts. One who would praise LeBron James for all his achievements over the years. While the other chose to unequivocally bash the Lakers’ superstar in support of their GOAT. Stephen A. Smith, for a long time, was part of the latter category, as no stat from Bron would change his mind for the Michael Jordan spot. Similarly, there is another analyst who would react and support every tweet, record, and milestone that King James would pass. The latest message is another such example.

It’s the former Suns player turned analyst, Eddie A. Johnson, who has tweeted and backed the new Nike commercial featuring the 4x NBA champion. “Checked all the boxes to be called 👑! Expectations out of High School, straight to the NBA after Prom, lights camera action from the beginning, 23 years of excellence with a few bumps in the road, 99% best player on the floor in wins and losses, 50k pts, top 5 assists. 👑👑.” The former Sixth Man of the Year not only shared his positive tweet about LeBron, but also shut down haters, which he has done in the past as well.

First, understand why the new Nike video has the internet divided. Not only does it promote the LEBRON XXIII, but it also boldly claims the 40-year-old to be a forever king. “They called him the Chosen One. He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders, but he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated, every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it. Behold the greatness—he is the Forever King.” The narration during the 30-second clip summed up the entire career very eloquently.

Yet, some did not find it interesting, like Bill Simmons. “This is a full-fledged ‘Yikes!‘” The Ringer founder wrote on X while reposting the ad. But don’t worry, Eddie A. Johnson already gave a reply to defend LeBron. “Now close your eyes, listen to the commercial again, and imagine it was Jokic! You would be clapping like church”. Over the years, Simmons’ stance on LeBron has mellowed; in that time, he has appreciated Nikola Jokić, time and again.

For context, Simmons called ‘Joker’ one of the 12 greatest players of all time. “I think he’s at least moved into that class,” Simmons once said on the Dan Patrick Show. “He’s at least in that group with Hakeem and Shaq and Moses… To me, he’s in the Bird-Magic area offensively.” That’s why Johnson was quick to reply and asked Simmons to remove his bias against LeBron James to appreciate the new commercial.

Ever since he was a rookie in the league, the franchise handed him the keys. Two decades later, he broke the jaw-dropping 40,000 regular-season points barrier to seal his place at the top. Let’s not forget his four championships and being in the MVP conversation even at the age of 40. Interestingly, he has scored below 25 points just twice during his 22-year career. His lowest was 20.9 points during his rookie year with the Cavaliers. And the second lowest was 24.4 points this past season with the Lakers.

Eddie A. Johnson is not afraid to school some LeBron James’ teammates

Just to list a few of the major accomplishments, four championships, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs, 21 All-Star selections, 21 All-NBA selections, and six All-Defensive team honors. Yes, all of these belong to one man–LeBron James. Despite this and several other records that prove his ability, one of the current Lakers stars pointed out a flaw in Bron’s game. “LeBron has scored more points than Kevin, but Kevin can score in a much [broader] variety of ways. LeBron doesn’t have half the offensive bag that Kevin has.”

Austin Rivers did not mince his words and, apart from KD, called Carmelo Anthony, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson better scorers than LeBron. But Eddie A. Johnson was not happy. “What is a bag? This man has over 50,000 career points, and Austin is talking about a bag. 8th in 3-pointers made all-time. LBJ is a point guard deluxe, and Austin is talking about a bag. 6,000 career points should be disqualified from discussing and rating Scorers.”

The 17-year-NBA veteran was appalled at the idea that LeBron James’ scoring ability is in question even in 2025. At first, the Lakers superstar relied heavily on his athleticism because his jump shot wasn’t polished. But over the years, the skill got refined, plus his ability to playmake for others also makes him unique, unlike any other NBA star. That’s why, whether it is a Nike commercial or any comments from an NBA star, Johnson will make sure to highlight the best and true version of LeBron!