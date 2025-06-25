Suspicions Over Shaquille O’Neal’s Napoli Ownership Rises as President Matt Rizzetta Unveils Details

Team Boss Diesel is finally happening. While the NBA’s domestic and international expansion is in the conceptual talks phase, Shaquille O’Neal leaped right ahead. Though it’s not to do with his dream to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas. Instead, the 4x NBA champion is taking the Tony Parker route and heading across the Atlantic.

The Italian team Napoli Basket has officially announced that Shaquille O’Neal will join its ownership-led project as a key global ambassador. Technically, the Naples-based team hasn’t clarified if Shaq will have an ownership stake or not. At present, Napoli’s owners hope Shaq will bring the NBA-style culture and leadership to make the team a powerhouse in European basketball.

Team president Matt Rizzetta announced that Napoli Basketball is rebranding under new ownership with Shaq at the helm. “Shaq is already excited and enthusiastic about being part of what we’re building here in Naples,” said Rizzetta.

This comes at a time when Adam Silver confirmed the NBA has every intent to expand after the massive $76 billion media rights deal. Shaq made his plans to bring a team to Las Vegas known and even invited former Dallas Mavericks shotcaller, Mark Cuban to make his dream come true. The biggest hurdle would’ve been LeBron James, who also wants to independently own a Vegas team.

However, the NBA started looking outwards with talks about a team in Mexico and a whole other league in Europe. The NBA and FIBA have been in discussion to create an NBA extension that would rival the EuroLeague. Spurs legend, Tony Parker who currently is the president of ASVEL, is reportedly a key figure in the NBA Europe expansion.

Shaq would probably give his home league a huge boost with a European team in his portfolio. It now remains to be seen how involved the Lakers legend is.

Shaquille O’Neal and his new team have a shared vision

Rumors of Shaquille O’Neal’s new European venture surfaced a month ago. Reports claimed that Shaq is joining the ownership group that consists of Italian-American Matt Rizzetta and the American business veteran, Daniel Doyle. Currently, O’Neal’s partnership with Napoli is confirmed. His role though is defined as an ambassadorship so far.

Shaq’s camp is yet to respond to this news. But we shouldn’t hold our breaths because the big man prefers to stay silent in the spotlight. Regardless Rizzetta said on his behalf, “He’s not just a basketball legend—he’s a cultural force. When we discussed the vision for Napoli Basket with him and his manager, they immediately fell in love with it.”

Rizzeta went on to say, “Shaq’s charisma, his people-first mentality, and his universal appeal make him the perfect partner.”

O’Neal also touts his people-first policy in every business dealing he makes. He did have a quiet role in the Sacramento Kings as a minority owner till he sold his stake in 2022.

Whether he’ll be deeply involved in the basketball operations for this tam is unclear. He will, however, be the face of marketing campaigns for Napoli. And maybe, this would be the stepping stone for Shaquille O’Neal’s NBA team ownership dream.