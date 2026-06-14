“Sydney Sweeney Is Here?”: Charles Barkley Can’t Believe Everyone Is a Knicks Fan After Taylor Swift Controversy

The Knicks being the center of the massive crossover of pop culture and sports still shocks Charles Barkley. The New York invasion of San Antonio reached a fever pitch when the celebrity row in the Knicks side featured an unexpected face. As it happened with Cardi B and Taylor Swift, Charles Barkley’s unfiltered self on Inside the NBA on ESPN created a brand new viral moment of the finals series. We can thank Sydney Sweeney for making the trip to San Antonio for that.

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The ban on out-of-towners at Frost Bank Center was lifted and the Knicks celebrity row was packed as usual for Game 5, as the famous Knickerbockers anticipated their team ending a 53-year drought tonight. During the pregame broadcast, cameras showed the celebrities in attendance, including Sydney Sweeney, some rows away from the star-studded courtside.

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When he caught sight of the elite celebrity arrival, Sir Charles lost all composure. His stunned, cracked voice when he saw Sydney Sweeney in a Jalen Brunson jersey left the Internet in splits. “Sydney Sweeney is here? Everybody is a New York Knicks fan now,” Barkley claimed in absolute disbelief.

Even Ernie Johnson couldn’t get through his bit without laughing at Chuck’s reaction. Maybe because the whole Cardi B hilarity is still fresh (which Chuck is unapologetic for).

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While Chuckster will remain no-holds-barred as usual, he seems to forget it’s a no-no to question Knickerbocker street cred. Monica McNutt would testify after what happened in Game 4.

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Taylor Swift suddenly showed up in a ‘Stevie Nicks’ tee surprising every Knicks fan who didn’t know she was one of their own. This lesser known fact about Swiftie lore is probably why Monica McNutt said, “She’s not a Knicks fan. Get outta here, girl.” It went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Swift is, in fact, a Knicks fan for over a decade when she moved to New York City. She supported the Knicks when they weren’t a fashionable team either. Of course, her loyalties are now split with the Cavaliers given her fiance, Travis Kelce, is a Cleveland native (and they were at the Eastern Conference Finals to watch the Knicks sweep the Cavs).

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McNutt apologized after Swifties corrected her. “Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said,” McNutt said a day after the hot mic moment. “And here’s the deal, if I’m wrong. I am wrong, apparently, because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey.”

So Chuck should watch it. He can challenge ESPN to fire him for that Cardi B comment, but he doesn’t want to cross an army of angry Euphoria fans.

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Because Sweeney is not a fair-weather Knicks fan either. She’s been coming to Knicks games for a few seasons now. She apparently, surprised her boyfriend, Scooter Braun with tickets to Game 5. That’s why they’re not courtside near Ben Stiller and Spike Lee.

Knicks A-List fans invade San Antonio for Game 5

It’s funny to think why Charles Barkley is even surprised. The Finals have been defined by a star-studded pattern on the Knicks end. That Taylor Swift effect that the Kansas City Chiefs rode to a Super Bowl championship worked like a lucky charm for the Knicks’ historic 29-point comeback victory.

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Game 5 in San Antonio couldn’t be skipped by New York’s A-list diehards. If the Knicks win tonight, Spike Lee witnesses the first championship since 1973, of which ring he’s always worn to every Knicks game. New Yorkers didn’t want to miss that, and traveled in hordes to Texas for this game.

Earlier in the week, the San Antonio front office enforced a strict, geographic ticket blockade via Ticketmaster. The site said it would be canceling any ticket orders made by residents living outside a 150-mile radius of the arena. Despite these aggressive corporate measures designed to protect the home court from a corporate invasion, affluent New York supporters successfully exploited secondary ticket markets to flood the building anyway. The Knicks fans reportedly occupied 54% of the ticket purchases.

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Sweeney is only one of the headliners of a massive, orange-and-blue contingent at the Frost Bank Center. Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, and Timothee Chalamet are maintaining their perfect attendance through the Knicks’ postseason. Tonight Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito was also present and John Turturro is seated next to Spike. and comedian Tracy Morgan.

Another surprise appearance was Prince Harry, who Charles Barkley happens to be a fan of. He frequently compares his previous feud with Michael Jordan to Prince Harry and Prince William.

Also back in the house are franchise legends like Patrick Ewing and Allan Houston filling out the luxury suites. While five-time champion and Spurs icon Tim Duncan sat alongside president Gregg Popovich to rally the local San Antonio faithful.

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The overwhelming star power of the invading New York crowd clearly had Charles Barkley convinced this Madison Square Garden South.