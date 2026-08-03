“Take a Back Seat”: NBA Legend Urges LeBron James to Make Major Sacrifice for 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in the news following their blockbuster offseason. With LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey now sharing the same locker room, concerns about how they’ll fit in have dominated as much as their title chances.

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NBA legend Byron Scott gave his take on how to solve it. “See, this is where I think LeBron can really, really help this team in that aspect,” The former LA Lakers champion said on The Byron Scott Podcast. “He’s been there, he’s done all that, and they know he’s an alpha, but it has to be one alpha that takes a back seat.”

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“You know, kind of like in Miami, when they lost the first year, y’all remember they came out the next year, and D-Wade said, hey, hey, Bron, this your team,” he continued. “It’s got to be the same type of attitude in Philly. He’s going to have to sit down with one of those guys.”

The former NBA guard also added that it would benefit James regardless of the outcome. Scott’s comments come amid growing debate over how Philadelphia will manage its star-studded roster.

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ESPN insider Brian Windhorst warned that one of the organization’s biggest priorities should be ensuring Jaylen Brown remains comfortable after arriving from Boston following the best individual season of his career.

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“The 76ers have to do now is with Jaylen Brown, and explain to him what his role is. This is a guy who was sixth place in MVP last year… they gotta worry about making Jaylen Brown comfortable more than anything.”

Analysts have questioned whether Brown, Embiid, Maxey and LeBron James can all thrive offensively while maintaining clear roles. Several observers have identified ego management as one of head coach Nick Nurse’s biggest challenges entering training camp.

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Not everyone believes chemistry will become an issue, though. According to Shams Charania, Brown actively recruited James to Philadelphia and has already embraced the challenge of sharing the spotlight.

“There is no LeBron James in Philadelphia without Jaylen Brown,” Charania said on NBA Today. “Jaylen wanted LeBron there… One person around Jaylen told me today he’s gonna approach this season with no ego.”

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Tyrese Maxey reportedly also played a significant role in recruiting James. The report suggested that Philadelphia’s stars entered the partnership with a shared goal of competing for a championship rather than protecting individual status.

Whether that mindset carries over once the season begins remains to be seen. But if Scott is right, the 76ers’ championship hopes may depend less on James’ scoring and more on his willingness to embrace a different role than the one that defined most of his Hall of Fame career.