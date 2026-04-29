“Take It Easy on the Kid”: Michael Jordan Stopped ESPN Analyst From Criticizing LeBron James for Infamous Moment

It was May 13, 2010. The Cleveland Cavaliers had just been eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and as the final buzzer sounded, the then two-time reigning MVP pulled off his jersey before he even reached the tunnel, casually flipping it to an attendant as he disappeared into the locker room. The image became a symbol of immaturity, of indifference, of a player who couldn’t handle losing, and the media was sharpening its knives for the morning. What no one knew was that the greatest winner in NBA history was quietly making a phone call to pump the brakes.

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Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, longtime journalist Mike Wilbon revealed that Michael Jordan reached out to him directly before he went on air, asking him to ease up. “I remember having a conversation with Michael, who said, ‘Hey, take it easy. When you talk about this tomorrow, take it easy on this kid, and here’s why,’” Wilbon said. “And Michael had a list of reasons of things that he really liked about LeBron James. He didn’t have to do that, but he understood what was going to go on publicly because he’d been on the other end of that early in his career.” Jordan’s reasoning was specific and personal: he had watched the same narrative machine grind him down in his early years in Chicago, and he recognized the pattern being assembled around a 25-year-old who hadn’t yet won anything.

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The parallel Jordan drew was not abstract. In those losses against the Celtics in 2010, LeBron James averaged just 22.0 points on 36.3 percent shooting, going 2-for-17 from three-point range, a collapse that ESPN itself had framed as a potential career-defining turning point, one that could permanently alter how he was perceived. Wilbon acknowledged the weight of that moment in his First Take comments, noting the exact version of criticism Jordan was trying to soften. “People don’t remember this,” Wilbon said. “When folks get old, the scoring champion can never win. A guy who shoots couldn’t beat Detroit three times. Lost to the Pistons in a row, by the way, in the playoffs. So Michael understood that. Talk about despair in the playoffs. And so he wanted to soften that blow for LeBron James, who was coming up later.”

The revelation reframes a relationship that has long been caricatured in the GOAT debate as one of cold indifference, Jordan the detached legend, unmoved by whoever came next. What Wilbon described is the opposite. A man who had endured six years of playoff heartbreak in Chicago, who had been written off by the same press corps he was now calling, quietly used his credibility to protect a successor from the worst of it. “If people think that Jordan has somehow resented LeBron,” Wilbon said plainly, “they’re wrong. False.”

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The Jordan anecdote was only part of what Wilbon put on the table. In the same conversation, he offered what amounts to perhaps the most comprehensive defense of LeBron James as a media subject that anyone in his position has ever delivered publicly. “If I had a list of people I love talking to, the GOATs of post-game analysis in the moment, after a tough loss, after championship exultation,” Wilbon said, running through Magic Johnson, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, and Allen Iverson. “LeBron James goes to the top of that.” He elaborated with the precision of someone who has been in those locker rooms for two decades: anticipation, engagement, insight, service to the viewer. “No one’s better than LeBron at that over years of time. 20 years. I’ve never had a conversation with him that I didn’t come away with something unbelievably memorable.”

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Imago Credit: ESPN

What makes Wilbon’s framing notable is its honesty about where it stops. He did not argue that LeBron is better than Jordan; in fact, he went out of his way to say it. “I’m never going to say LeBron is better than Michael Jordan or as good. It’s never going to happen,” he said. What he pushed back against was the cultural mechanism that turns the act of building LeBron’s argument into a license for cruelty. “In terms of proving it, you wind up saying things that sometimes are nasty, and that’s too bad, because LeBron has built up this reservoir of goodwill. And we’ve gotten to the point as a culture where there’s no sort of reconciling the two.” Jordan understood that in 2010, apparently before most people covering the game did. He picked up the phone. Wilbon, fifteen years later, is finally saying so out loud.