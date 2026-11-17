Aday Mara’s first NBA meeting with Victor Wembanyama produced the kind of highlight that can quickly shape a young player’s reputation. The 7-foot-3 Oklahoma City Thunder rookie rejected the Spurs star at the rim on opening night, and social media soon began calling him the “Wemby Stopper.”

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As Mara’s role has expanded following Chet Holmgren’s injury, NBA legend Dwyane Wade believes that nickname is doing the rookie no favors.

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“I don’t like the Wemby stopper tag. Nah, I don’t like that. Please take that tag off that young man. Stop putting tags on these young kids,” Wade said, speaking on his show, TIMEOUT WITH DWYANE WADE.

He praised Mara’s early development but took particular issue with the comparison to Victor Wembanyama.

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“Like, Wemby, put a target on his back. He won’t. So let’s not put the buckets over on young. What he is is he is a rim protector. He’s not afraid. And so you got to meet me at the rim. He’s willing to meet someone at the rim, and there’s not many people that will be willing to meet Wemby at the rim. And so I really love what he’s brought to this team very early.”

But before that…

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The Heat legend also highlighted how the rookie has begun revealing more of his offensive game after initially arriving in Oklahoma City as a reserve behind Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

“I was excited…I thought he was a rim protector. He’s proven to be a rim protector. You know, I think he’s averaging over two blocks (1.7 blocks) a game in limited minutes. He’s actually leading all rookies with block shots in limited minutes before the injury to Chet.”

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Wade then pointed to Mara’s post game outside shooting, screening, and ability to catch the ball in traffic.

“I feel like they drafted him for a certain thing. They brought him in to be a rim protector, to be a third big, to be a guy who can, you know, relieve, you know, a different player than the other two bigs, right, Hartenstein and also Chet. But he’s now get a chance with Chet being out. He now gets a chance to show you what he can do. So he’s opening up his bag for us a little bit. We see his post game; we see his outside shooting; we see his IQ; we see his feel of the game, right? You’re seeing the way he can screen and how he rolls and what he does, the attention that he draws, or his ability to be able to catch in traffic.”

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The change has been substantial.

Following Holmgren’s injury, Mara’s role expanded substantially over the next 11 games, rising from about 13 minutes per game to a regular mid-20s workload, with several starts alongside Hartenstein in Oklahoma City’s twin-tower lineups.

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Currently, he averages 21.6 minutes per game.

His production has followed that increase. Up until now, Mara is averaging 9.1 points on 63.3% shooting, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. Across the 11 games since Holmgren went down, those numbers have improved significantly.

A 16-point, 13-rebound performance against Sacramento in his recent outing also offered a glimpse of his ability to contribute beyond protecting the basket.

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The opening-night sequence against the Spurs helped introduce Mara to a wider audience.

During Oklahoma City’s 116–104 win, he blocked Victor Wembanyama’s alley-oop attempt in the third quarter, then ran the floor to finish an alley-oop on the following possession.

Victor Wembanyama endured a difficult shooting night, going 1-for-13 from the field, which only added fuel to the online nickname.

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Still, one successful defensive possession does not make Mara a designated Wembanyama stopper. The Thunder needs his rim protection while Holmgren recovers, but it is also discovering what else he can offer.

Wade’s point is that Mara does not need a label built around another superstar to establish his value.