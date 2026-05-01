“Taking Your Mom Out”: Charles Barkley Claps Back at ‘Inside the NBA’ Fan as Shaquille O’Neal Approves

Over his playing career, Charles Barkley shared a complicated relationship with fans. “I’ve been arrested, I think four times for hitting fans,” he once told Ernie Johnson. That relationship has grown softer since Barkley joined Inside the NBA. However, he’s still not a man who tolerates disrespect. One fan found out the hard way tonight.

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While on Inside the NBA, the show displayed a fan’s comment making fun of Barkley’s suit. It was oddly similar to the NFL’s Hall of Fame jacket that will soon be worn by former Saints QB Drew Brees. Barkley’s suit had the same ochre taint, which the fan joked about online.

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Chuck dismissed his attempt at dissing his fashion with a major flex. “Just for the record, I’m already in the Hall of Fame, fool… Yeah. Google me,” Barkley said in response to the fan.

However, the panel wasn’t satisfied with just a cold response. Ernie Johnson instigated Charles Barkley into making further comments. The renowned Inside the NBA host asked the NBA Hall of Famer to deliver a “message” to the fan. That’s where Barkley turned the studio into a room of laughter with one of his quirky one-liners.

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“I wore this suit because I’m taking your mom out to dinner,” Charles Barkley delivered his message.

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Everyone, including Shaquille O’Neal, loved Barkley’s playful response. “That was a good one, Chuck,” the Big Diesel told his longtime Inside the NBA analyst. However, this was just a moment of banter that keeps the show popular among fans. Charles Barkley’s transparency and humor are among the core reasons behind Inside the NBA’s explosive growth.

It’s a time when the NBA legends get to interact with fans and build an organic connection. Another reason the community absolutely respects Charles Barkley is his honesty.

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Charles Barkley takes a stand against the NBA for the fans

Charles Barkley may not be remembered fondly for his interactions with fans as a player. However, since he’s sat behind the desk, Chuck has focused on the NBA’s deliverables. This season, that led the NBA Hall of Famer to take a stance against the league that brought him to the position he is in.

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Notably, he criticised the league’s $76 billion media rights deal, split across three partners, confusing fans.

“It is so difficult for fans to find the games now. I think we’ve done a disservice to the fans and the game. We’ve got to find a way to let the fans know… but people don’t even know when the games are on NBC, when they are on Peacock, they don’t know when the game is on Amazon,” Barkley said on an ESPN appearance.

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The widespread issue hasn’t just seen fans toggling through various platforms to find the game of their choice. Economically, it’s far more expensive for fans to watch games. Almost every team increases ticket prices. At the very least, fans expect their favorite players to be present and deliver an unforgettable experience.

But since the rise of load management, even that part that should be non-negotiable has become uncertain. Barkley pointed this out when most competing teams decided to rest their stars on the final day of the regular season.

“You rest Wemby, maybe. You rest Joker, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon. You rest LeBron because he’s 102 years old. All these dudes just sitting out? It’s just disrespectful,” Barkley argued on Inside the NBA.

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The point here is that Charles Barkley has turned into a voice for the common NBA fans. The Hall of Famer doesn’t mind sharing his thoughts, even if they are pointed at the biggest parties. That honesty is what draws people towards Chuck. He’s unapologetically himself and stands his ground when he sees it necessary.

His comments, in line with the fans’ concerns, have forced the NBA to address some of the ongoing problems. Adam Silver introduced the 65-game threshold to combat load management. Furthermore, he’s also introducing major reforms to counter tanking. Those are things aimed at improving the NBA’s offerings. And it’s prominent voices like Charles Barkley who can really make a difference by just speaking up.

And the Phoenix Suns icon never fails at doing so.