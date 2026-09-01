“Hopefully He’ll See This”: Naomi Osaka Honors NBA Legend Allen Iverson With Stunning US Open Look

When Naomi Osaka walked into the 2026 US Open media room, her outfit carried a message before she said a word. The tennis star arrived wearing a shirt featuring Allen Iverson’s iconic 1999 Slam Magazine cover, immediately drawing attention to the NBA legend’s influence beyond basketball. What followed made the tribute more personal, as Osaka explained why Iverson remains one of the athletes she looks up to.

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She didn’t stop there. She took it to the court as well.

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“For me, he’s a trailblazer,” Osaka spoke openly about Iverson during her press conference. “I think he’s also someone that I look up to a lot because he’s kind of, like, done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not,” she added.

She specifically credited Allen Iverson with changing how NBA players dress and expanding the conversation around clothing and self-expression in sports. When asked whether she had ever communicated with him, Naomi Osaka offered a remarkably simple answer.

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“Zero right now, but hopefully he’ll see this.”

The message was difficult to miss.

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Osaka then carried that admiration onto Arthur Ashe Stadium for her opening-round match against Anastasia Zakharova. Her look went beyond the Iverson shirt, incorporating the iconic crisp cornrows. She paired it up with a wide athletic headband and compression sleeves.

She completed the entrance with an oversized gray hooded robe that evoked the baggy streetwear style Iverson made famous during his playing career.

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Naomi Osaka took one of tennis’ biggest stages and used it to make a statement, one that felt deeply personal. In a sport known for its clean, polished look, she leaned into something different, creating a contrast that was hard to miss. And in doing so, she drew a connection to an athlete who had long made personal style a part of basketball’s culture, weaving her own identity into that same thread.

AI’s influence on NBA fashion didn’t happen in isolation. His oversized clothing, cornrows, jewelry, and unapologetic approach became closely associated with the hip-hop culture surrounding the league during the late 1990s and early 2000s.



The NBA eventually introduced a dress code in 2005, a decision that further underscored the cultural tension surrounding how players presented themselves.

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For Naomi Osaka, however, Allen Iverson’s importance goes beyond the clothes themselves. His willingness to express himself helped establish a blueprint for athletes who wanted their appearance to communicate something about who they were.

She followed the tribute with an equally convincing performance.

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Osaka defeated Zakharova in straight sets while producing 11 aces, turning her first-round appearance into both a fashion statement and a strong competitive start. The performance gave the Iverson homage an additional layer:

Osaka was not simply borrowing a look from basketball history; she was carried it.

Osaka’s Allen Iverson wish could soon become reality

Osaka is hardly the only tennis player connected to Iverson’s legacy. Nick Kyrgios has frequently drawn comparisons to the NBA icon. He shared a similar rebellious personality, an unconventional approach, and a willingness to challenge the expectations surrounding professional athletes.

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Kyrgios has also openly admired Iverson and incorporated his influence into his own sporting identity.

American star Frances Tiafoe has similarly embraced basketball and hip-hop aesthetics. It reflects the increasingly blurred boundaries between sports, music, and fashion

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That crossover helps explain why Osaka’s tribute resonated so strongly. Allen Iverson’s impact was never limited to scoring points or winning games. He helped normalize the idea that an athlete could arrive at work without surrendering personal identity at the door.

And this time, Iverson actually saw the tribute.

Soon after her press conference confession, Iverson shared a clip of Osaka discussing him on Instagram. And he responded with a message of his own.

“Wow, what an honor!! BIG FAN can’t wait to meet you.” The response immediately completed the interaction Osaka had hoped for when she admitted she had never spoken to him.

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What began as a shirt at the US Open became a conversation between two athletes. Stars from different generations and completely different sports. Osaka’s tribute showed how far Allen Iverson’s influence traveled, while his response confirmed that the admiration runs both ways.