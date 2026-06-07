Texas Rapper Hits Back at Shaquille O’Neal Amid Tragic Accident in Dallas: “Nerve to Call Me Broke”

A discussion about two recent tragedies in Dallas took an unexpected turn when Shaquille O’Neal suddenly became part of the conversation.

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During a heated appearance on Boss Talk 101, Texas rapper Benjamin Rainwater, better known as Rain, questioned why some of Dallas’ most recognizable figures had stayed silent following a pair of tragedies that shook the city within the span of a week. As the conversation unfolded, however, it became clear that Rain’s frustrations weren’t only about the tragedies themselves.

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The former manager of late Dallas rapper Mo3 soon turned his attention toward O’Neal, revisiting a long-running feud and calling out the NBA Hall of Famer over what he viewed as a lack of public support for the community. In doing so, Rain also brought up a social media exchange that appears to have left a lasting impression.

“Shaq, them four kids had died at the Airbnb house party last week after their graduation,” Rain said during the interview, highlighting a lack of community response. “Nobody said nothing about it. You have dumped all this money tricking off the Big E—Big E this, Big E dumping all this money… then Shaq had the nerve to call me broke on the post. Well, if I’m broke, we need your rich ass to help the city of Dallas.”

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Rain’s frustration wasn’t solely about the recent tragedies. The comments also reopened a feud that has simmered for months between the former Mo3 manager and the NBA Hall of Famer.

Rain’s comments stem from an earlier social media exchange in which he criticized O’Neal’s involvement in the Dallas rap scene. O’Neal responded publicly, dismissing Rain and calling him “broke,” a remark Rain revisited repeatedly during his Boss Talk 101 appearance.

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Shaq wrote: “Don’t nobody want your bum a– nobody knows u. Say my name as much as u want u still a broke rat boy have a great day lil boy”.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Rain seized on what he described as O’Neal’s dismissive response to challenge the NBA legend’s philanthropic footprint in Texas, arguing that wealthy public figures should do more to visibly support grieving local families. Rain’s criticism centered less on whether O’Neal had donated money in the past and more on what he viewed as a lack of visible engagement following the recent incidents, which became a recurring theme throughout the interview.

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The bad blood between O’Neal and Rain predates this latest exchange. Rain has previously criticized O’Neal’s growing involvement in Dallas’ rap scene, particularly his support of rapper Big E. According to Rain, tensions began escalating after O’Neal publicly backed Big E’s music career and became increasingly involved in local hip-hop circles following the death of Mo3, whom Rain once managed.

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Rain also criticized Dallas artists Big X the Plug and Big E during the discussion, accusing local rap figures of focusing on celebrations and career milestones while recent victims and their families struggled for support. Still, O’Neal remained the primary focus of his criticism.

Shaquille O’Neal dragged into Dallas’ recent tragedies

Throughout the interview, Rain accused O’Neal of prioritizing his growing presence in Dallas’ rap scene over community involvement. He argued that O’Neal was willing to promote artists and film music content in the area but had not publicly responded to recent tragedies that left several Dallas families grieving. The hosts of Boss Talk 101 pushed back on that criticism, questioning whether public silence necessarily meant O’Neal had failed to help.

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The tension between Rain’s demands for accountability and the community’s silence comes amid a series of devastating incidents in the city. In the span of a week, two incidents claimed multiple lives.

A graduation celebration at a short-term rental property in West Dallas turned deadly on May 26 when a shootout left three people dead and another injured, according to Dallas police. One of the victims, 19-year-old Journie Griffin, had recently graduated from high school and was preparing to begin college.

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Rain stated during the interview that four young people had died in the shooting. However, Dallas police reported three fatalities and one injury. The discrepancy was not addressed during the discussion.

Two days later, a natural gas explosion destroyed The Clyde apartment complex in Oak Cliff, killing three people, including a child, and injuring five others. Investigators later said a construction crew had accidentally struck an underground gas line before the blast.

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While local officials and community leaders organized vigils and support efforts following the tragedies, Rain argued on Boss Talk 101 that many high-profile figures in Dallas had simply looked the other way.

Among those he criticized were artists like BigXthaPlug, whom he accused of celebrating personal milestones while local families were grieving. O’Neal, however, remained the central focus of his criticism, with Rain repeatedly questioning why the NBA Hall of Famer had not publicly addressed the incidents.

Rain’s criticism, however, was based largely on the absence of a public response. Research found no evidence that O’Neal publicly commented on either tragedy, but there is also no evidence that he was asked to participate in relief efforts or that he declined to help affected families.

The hosts also pushed back on Rain’s criticism, arguing that a lack of public statements does not necessarily mean someone failed to help and noting that any private assistance would likely remain unknown to the public.

Rain’s criticism also contrasts with O’Neal’s documented charitable work across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In recent years, O’Neal has helped fund renovations at the Oak Cliff Boys & Girls Club, supported youth education initiatives through Shaq-to-School programs, and partnered with community organizations on projects such as the Comebaq Court renovation in Northeast Texas.

Whether Rain’s criticism resonates with Dallas residents remains open to debate. What is clear, however, is that his comments have reignited a broader conversation about the role public figures should play during moments of community tragedy and whether a history of charitable work is enough when local residents are looking for visible support in real time.