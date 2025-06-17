Teyana Taylor Announces Big Return With Kevin Hart While Iman Shumpert’s Alternate Career Remains on Hold

It’s raining projects for Teyana Taylor! As she’s already returned to music after like 3 years and returned to acting after more than 2 years. The launch of her music album is scheduled for August, for which a teaser has already been released. Not to forget multiple acting roles in her pocket, and now there is an announcement for another project. Meanwhile, her ex, Iman Shumpert, finds himself not being part of his hit series Chi.

To those unaware, the former NBA champion debuted in The Chi Season 4 and was part of the series until season 6. His character Robert “Rob” Lafayette’s debut and instant chemistry with Tiffany’s (Hannaha Hall) in the crime drama was a major talking point for the fans. But as the show kicked off another season, the former Cavs star’s presence remained absent. That’s why the show’s producer and co-showrunner had to clarify.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2024, Justin Hillian said that they “always defer to the story”. The indication was clear that Iman Shumpert’s departure was a narrative-driven decision. Rob’s death in the series was always the plan in the final episode of S6. However, Hillian gave flowers to the former NBA champions, acting chops, and stated, “it was not an easy call to make.” So, the 34-year-old is focusing on NBA analysis on ESPN; meanwhile, his ex-continues to star in another Hollywood project.

Teyana Taylor’s recent acting portfolio includes a series announcement with Kim Karadishian, which will be out later this year. Another is an upcoming American black comedy action film, One Battle After Another. This is apart from the recently released Netflix film, Straw. Now, she gears up for another project announcement, featuring Kevin Hart.

The star cast includes Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, and rising stand-up comic Kam Patterson. They are new additions to Netflix‘s Kevin Hart comedy 72 Hours, the studio has announced. As of now, the character details are under wraps, but this announcement is after Marcello Hernández and Mason Gooding’s confirmation.

More about Iman Shumpert and Taylor’s legal drama

The first half of the year was filled with motions as the former couple dragged each other to court. As per the reported motion, Taylor asked for her ex-husband to be jailed for up to 20 days. Moving on from those issues, Taylor will now star in “All’s Fair,” which will be out later this year. Not to forget, her music video album with rumored beau is already in the pipeline.

The teaser for the highly anticipated legal drama was released a few weeks ago and features the reality star Kim Kardashian among a star-studded cast. The new series, which is written and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and produced by 20th Television, will arrive this fall. Apart from SKIMS founder, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Elizabeth Berkley star as lawyers.

The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who “leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice,” according to a synopsis report. Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, Teyana Taylor as Milan, and Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe complete the star cast. So, a legal drama, an action flick, and a comedy film with Kevin Hart, what a comeback for Taylor!