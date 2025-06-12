Teyana Taylor Breaks Silence on Rumored New Relationship as Aaron Pierre Plays Major Role in Music Return

If the first half of the year was filled with legal drama for Teyana Taylor, then the next half could be more about her relationship status. Her previous relationship was with former NBA champion Iman Shumpert. In June 2024, they finalized their divorce, and the former couple have been caught in a heated back-and-forth ever since. But the 34-year-old actress is now up and about new projects and reportedly a new romance that helped her with it.

The rumored beau in question is British actor Aaron Pierre. To those unaware, their relationship gossip started when the two attended the American Black Film Festival Honors. That was in February, where they were sitting close to each other, caught people’s eye, and the next red carpet appearance was a month later at the Oscars. The 31-year-old actor and Taylor are yet to officially reveal their relationship status. But that’s not stopping them from being the biggest support system for each other.

Teyana Taylor is gearing up for the launch of two projects. First, being an upcoming American black comedy action film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s hotly anticipated film, One Battle After Another. The other is her music album launching in August, Escape Room, in which, unsurprisingly, Pierre and Taylor appear together. Why is it unsurprising? because of the behind-the-scenes help from the star of Mufasa and Rebel Ridge. “He damn near EPed the album. He’s so on top of it and so involved and so passionate in regards to the album.”

Not just that, the British actor picked out subtle intricacies of the album that Taylor revealed in her conversation with GQ. “He would be like, ‘Oh, yeah, that melody right there? That was fire.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you. I thought nobody was going to notice that.’” Since his understanding of the project was detailed, she had no problem casting him. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you need to be my leading man, because you understand every single song, every single emotion, every single feeling, which is that, on set, you’re going to bring it.’”