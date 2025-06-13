Teyana Taylor Eyes Dream Collaboration with Beyonce’s Mom After Getting La La Anthony’s Help

If you are coming to Teyana Taylor’s life lately, it is all about the lengthy divorce, allegations, and counter-responses. But now, take a break! She is up for an exciting collaboration! The setback in personal relationships hasn’t dampened Teyana, and she is back actively part of new projects this year. This year, she is all set to make a comeback in the music world with a new album after her 5-year hiatus. For this special project, the actress sought equally unique help from her friend, La La Anthony. Just recently, she teased another potential collaboration!

With a hectic schedule this year, it’s quite obvious why the singer might not have had much time to take care of her, especially her hair. So it was only fitting that she got a “Cécred experience” ahead of her new projects. The name knocks? It is the hair care brand founded in 2024 by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The salon was created by the singer and her mother, Tina Knowles. And Taylor just stopped by the ‘Dream Collaboration’ this time!

She tried on several products from the brand meant for all hair types and textures. During the session, Knowles, fondly called ‘Mama Tina’, also joined Taylor to help her with one of her fun paint activities, where she was asked to draw her unique design for the Cécred bottle. While painting her unique design, she explained how they had a conversation about a potential collaboration. “I think the bottle is iconic if it was a thing where Mama T called me and said, ‘Teyana, I want it to be a collaboration.” Then what I would do because I love roses and I love red. I would make a red bottle that got like this concrete kind of look, but auntie can’t draw, so don’t mind!” she said.

She showed the final result of her drawing of a Cécred bottle, which had the same silhouette but was more colorful than the usual, simple white design. Whether a collaboration is possible or not is still a mystery. “Voila: The Cécred Rose collab by Miss Teyana Taylor and Cécred,” Knowles said as she showed Teyana’s drawing. Is it a new collaboration? Well, nothing is confirmed until Taylor or Cécred makes it official!

Just a few days ago, she launched a new single with a music video featuring LaKeith Stanfield and Aaron Pierre. It seems La La was also part of the video, as she lent her voice by narrating a powerful verse about the music. “I FELT THIS DEEP. HOPE YOU CAN FEEL IT IN MY VOICE. THANK YOU TO MY SIS TEYANA FOR INCLUDING ME ON THIS PROJECT! INCREDIBLE SONG & VISUALS. CAN’T WAIT FOR THE ALBUM,” she wrote on her IG along with sharing a clip of the song. Set to be released in August, her album Escape Room is the first full-length album since The Album (2020). At the end of the hair care session, she flaunted a pixie hairdo! This isn’t the only special project of her exciting plans for this year.

What is the project that Taylor is excited about?

This year, Taylor has taken on several major projects to add to her resume. As per a list she previously posted on Instagram, her upcoming projects include The Battle of Baktan Cross (directed by Paul Thomas Anderson), All’s Fair (directed by Ryan Murphy), RIP (directed by Joe Carnahan), Straw (directed by Tyler Perry), and a Dionne Warwick biopic.

Among all these diverse projects, she’ll be working with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ben Affleck. One of the projects that she is looking forward to the most is the biopic.

Speaking of the project, “I want this to be perfect, and I want to sell her story, and I just want everything to be perfect.” She further added, “I have a lot of production work, directing work to do, a lot of different things like that, so I’m just really making sure everything is perfect,” she told PEOPLE magazine.

This is shaping up to be a monumental year for Taylor, not just in film but also in her creative collaborations. With a slate of major projects underway and her growing presence behind the camera, she’s proving her versatility and dedication to storytelling. As she continues to expand her influence across Hollywood, Taylor is solidifying her place as a multifaceted force in the industry—on her own terms and with purpose.