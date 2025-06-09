Teyana Taylor Makes Grand Gesture for 31YO Rumored Boyfriend Amid Bitter Iman Shumpert Split

So far, it’s been anything but smooth for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. What started as a fairytale has evolved into a courtroom drama unfolding right before the public eye. Since finalizing their divorce back in June 2024, the former couple have been caught in a heated back-and-forth over assets, and their fans aren’t missing a single moment. From legal docs to online shade, this split is growing messier by the day.

Just when it seemed like this couldn’t get anymore uglier, things took an even more dramatic turn. Taylor had publicly accused Shumpert of spreading lies to the media, allegedly to promote his rap career. As per E! News, she claimed he was “leaking false information” to fuel headlines. In response, Shumpert filed a motion for contempt, saying Taylor violated their divorce agreement. Yet, despite the tension, it wasn’t the legal drama that got fans talking—it was a surprising birthday post.

Interestingly, on Saturday, Taylor’s Instagram lit up with a bold move. She dropped a post for actor Aaron Pierre’s 31st birthday, and fans immediately raised eyebrows. “Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. 🌹 H’AP’PY BIRTHDAY Woody 🎈,” she wrote, pairing the caption with two cozy photos.

The first photo showed Taylor blowing a kiss while Pierre rested his head on her shoulder, flashing a soft smile. And the second pic turned up the heat—the Rebel Ridge star was adorably staring into Taylor’s eyes, on what looked like a set. And Pierre didn’t let the moment pass, either. “Now and always. Thank you Tey,” he replied in the comments, sealing it with a red rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

While Taylor seems to be enjoying her new chapter, her legal battle with her ex is still taking center stage. In a shocking twist, reports now say Shumpert wants Taylor jailed for allegedly violating their divorce terms.

Iman Shumpert wants Teyana Taylor behind bars

The drama between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor is far from over. The former NBA champ has now taken things up a notch—filing a motion demanding Taylor be found in criminal contempt and jailed for 20 days. According to the ESSENCE, Shumpert claims his ex-wife “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety, and security of the parties and their minor children.” He also says the breach has led to a loss of income and has damaged his public image.

Not only that, but Shumpert isn’t letting go of other issues either. “The precise amount to be more particularly stated and proven at the trial of this matter,” his legal team wrote, leaving room to push for damages. On top of that, he accuses Teyana of pulling their daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Jr. and Rue Rose, out of school without a solid reason and interfering with his right to pick them up. He even claims she’s been “speaking ill of him” in front of the kids.

This was further elaborated by Shumpert’s legal team, “For example, in the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman]. Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry.” Ironically, this comes weeks after Taylor’s lawyer filed a similar petition asking that he be jailed for 20 days.

But Teyana, in a recent statement, tried to pour cold water on this issue, saying, “I don’t want no parts of this. Iman is my family. He is the father of my children, and that’s never going to change. I just want to move on with my life in peace.” Yet, the way things stand, peace seems like a long shot.