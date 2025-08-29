Teyana Taylor Says She “Still Got Love” for Iman Shumpert Despite Messy Divorce

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s once-celebrated love story ended in a storm of drama, with the final stretch of their marriage marked by accusations of defamation and veiled jabs that played out in public. Yet even with the split dragging through asset division and rumors, Taylor slowly leaned back into her artistry, returning to music after a five-year break with an album that directly channels the heartbreak and upheaval of their separation. She even publicly addressed rumors about her supposed ‘revenge’ on the Knicks star. And yet she can virtually say, ‘no hard feelings.’ But amid the bitter headlines, a fact remains unchanged: They once fell for each other.

But Teyana Taylor was candid about her legal battle with Shumpert on The Breakfast Club this week. Despite the fresh legal wounds, Taylor told the hosts, “I thought we were on great terms.” She emphasized that a cordial co-parenting relationship is important to her for their daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. (born 2015) and Rue Rose Shumpert (born 2015). They still call each other ‘baby daddy’ and ‘big momma’ too. So when the month-old $70k fine news came out the week of her album, Escape Room’s release, she was able to comfortably approach Shumpert and talk about it.

She even said, “We’re in a really great space.” And then the actor added how the two have built a family and a history that cannot be erased overnight. “I’m an empath, so I do get caught up in a lot of moments. I think we’re cool, ’cause my muscle memory is like, ‘You my best friend for eleven years. We still was married.” For her, he was still a confidant, a partner, and at one point a best friend, and those ties don’t simply disappear after divorce.

“We’re not going to rewrite history like this didn’t happen.’ You know what I’m saying? So it’s like my muscle memory is still, ‘I always have love for him.’ Not in love with him, but still got love for him. That’s still my family.” Still, her words are not a sign of reconciliation but of respect, acknowledging him as the father of her children. After such a public and messy split, this outlook makes clear that she can move forward while honoring what they once shared.

via Imago Apr 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Iman Shumpert (1) arrives to the arena prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert first crossed paths in 2011 at a New York party, shortly after Shumpert was drafted into the NBA. At the time, Taylor was uninterested in his advances, but because Shumpert played for the Knicks, their paths kept crossing around the city. She later recalled how his energy, always outspoken and full of personality, stood out. It wasn’t until 2013, when Shumpert was recovering from knee surgery, that their connection deepened.

By 2014, the couple made their relationship public. On Shumpert’s 24th birthday, Taylor posted a photo of them kissing on the beach with the caption “Happy Birthday baby.. #ILoveU,” marking their Instagram debut. Just days later, Shumpert returned the gesture with a playful video of Taylor on his own account. That September, they took their budding romance to the red carpet, making it one of their official appearances as a couple and signaling to fans that they were all in. But things fell flat after 11 years, and their separation proceedings weren’t pleasant either, but now Taylor has no intention of rewriting history.

Teyana Taylor has a blunt approach with Iman Shumpert

After their divorce was finalized, they’ve been in court again claiming the other violated the terms of their separation. This month, it was reported that Taylor was fined $70,000 for going on Live in March to deny she’s taking Shumpert’s NBA earnings. She revealed they went to court on July 25.

The news came out the week of her album release, which The Breakfast Club noted was the latest in a pattern where their separate news coincided with her career news. Taylor acknowledged their theory and revealed she went to Shumpert about it. Taylor didn’t exactly reveal what came out of that discussion.

And amid all of these, Taylor somewhat credits her ex for this relationship. She hints that having a cordial and peaceful co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband helps her let her guard down with Pierre. Considering she’s at her creative finest, we can’t complain. Also, while she’s still got love for Iman, the 34-year-old has moved on. She’s now in a relationship with rumored boyfriend, British actor Aaron Pierre, who featured prominently in the Escape Room short film.