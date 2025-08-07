Teyana Taylor’s Heart Breaks Over Emergency Surgery Amid Legal Battle With Iman Shumpert

For the better part of 2025, Teyana Taylor was in an ongoing court battle with ex-Iman Shumpert. But that didn’t stop her from achieving success in the professional frontier. Her recent acting portfolio includes a series of announcements, first with Kim Karadishian, which will be out later this year. Another being Netflix‘s Kevin Hart comedy 72 Hours. Not to forget her return to music after like 3 years, with her upcoming studio album. As the projects were raining down, there was also an unexpected health update, as she postponed her career moves.

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now,” Teyana began on her Instagram Story to her 18.2 million followers. The 34-year-old explained that doctors “found a noncancerous growth on one of my chords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.” This was the month when her fourth studio album, Escape Room, would be out.

Even though Teyana has canceled her upcoming appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast to make time in her schedule to recover, the album is said to be released on the previously promised date of Aug 22. “It’s the most personal body of work I’ve ever created,” Taylor emphasized that this vocal surgery was a setback, but she will rely on faith to power through.”Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room’—one I didn’t ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest, and faith.”

As stated before, she is making a return to music after 3 years, and returning to acting after more than 2 years. That’s why Teyana Taylor is once again vowing to return with “even more fire, more purpose, and the best version of me.” Taylor concluded her post, “For the grace, the love, and the space to heal. I can’t wait to be on the other side of this — stronger, softer, and singing again.” Back in 2021, the Straw star had a similar cancer scare, which had to be removed.

On an episode of ‘We Got Love Teyana & Iman,’ she detailed how doctors found benign but “dense” tissues in her breasts that required removal. Teyana explained at the time. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman.” Thankfully, it was non-cancerous, and her then-husband and two kids were by her side through thick and thin.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor find each other on opposite ends as legal drama continues to unfold

Taylor took to Instagram in September 2023 to declare a peaceful separation from her husband of seven years, former NBA champion Iman Shumpert. At first, it was all mature, as mutual respect took precedence while co-parenting their children. The reason they divorced in the first place was kept under wraps, until the media leaked it. Teyana Taylor cited the divorce was “cruel treatment.” According to documents first reported by Vulture and TMZ. Then it all went downhill.

After the divorce settlement, the former couple dragged each other to court with multiple legal motions. The former NBA star did file a motion and asked the court to fine Teyana $1,000 and/or impose imprisonment for up to 20 days, alleging that she “shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults”. Taylor denied the allegation that she insulted Iman in front of their children. Then she asked the court to dismiss Iman’s petition and not find her in contempt of court.

There is another twist in this, as Shumpert’s accusations came days after Teyana Taylor accused him of being in contempt of court. So, from being civil and respectful in handling their divorce, the former couple’s legal drama has spilled out. As the drama continues, Teyana Taylor has had her professional career and projects as a distraction. But now, a curveball has hit her, which requires putting everything on hold, even a meeting with former first lady, Michelle Obama. Taylor has made comebacks before, and no doubt she will rise again.