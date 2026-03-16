“Thank You for Everything”: Charles Barkley Mourns Sudden Death of Friend Who Revived His NBA Career

Russ Paine liked to remind athletes of a brutally straightforward fact: your tendon doesn’t care who you are. It simply recovers at its own obstinate rate, even when you are Charles Barkley. Paine, a physical therapist who spent decades putting back elite bodies together, whether they belonged to NFL stars, NBA players, or resolute weekend warriors, was known for his dry, slightly mischievous honesty.

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Now, after his sudden passing, he leaves behind a legacy of healed steps that frequently shot up our adrenaline as we saw our favorite athletes return to the court after a grueling injury. Upon receiving the news, Charles Barkley couldn’t help but reminisce about the year 2000 and how Paine helped him become more patient with his body.

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On the latest episode of the Steam Room podcast, Charles Barkley stated, “Well, I lost a friend. When I played for the Rockets, this guy was my physical therapist. His name was Russ Paine. When I got to Houston, I was finished as a player basically, and I kept breaking down. But there was a guy named Russ Paine, a man who pieced me back together.

I had two good years and two crap years. But I just want to reach out to Russ’s family and say, ‘Hey man, thank you for everything you did for me.’ Died suddenly the other day. I got a bunch of texts from people in Houston, but just a great dude.”

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Paine served as the Director of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UTHealth Houston. Throughout his career, he was a key consultant for the Houston Rockets, Houston Astros, and even NASA. His efforts and his massive impact on the field also earned him a place in the Sports Physical Therapy Hall of Fame in 2018.

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Chuck and Paine met when Charles Barkley played for the Houston Rockets. Paine was assisting Barkley in recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon at the time while serving as the Rockets’ assistant team physician. As usual, despite the fact that his career was coming to an end, Barkley consistently attempted to shorten the recovery period, even as injuries had already slowed him down. Barkley only played more than 60 games in a season once between 1997 and 2000.

And it was all thanks to Paine that Barkley was able to play a bit more before retirement came calling. The two developed a rather friendly bond, which is apparent from how Paine talked about Barkley some ten years later.

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USA Today via Reuters Apr 6, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Charles Barkley reacts in the second half in the semifinals of the 2019 men’s Final Four between the Virginia Cavaliers and Auburn Tigers at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

“I’d tell him, ‘Charles, you’ve got to do these things by the standard. I know you think you’re special. But your quad tendon doesn’t know it’s in Charles Barkley’s body,’ ” Paine said. “And he looked at me with a smile and said, ‘Oh, yes it does.’ “

Paine was also behind Adrian Peterson’s remarkable recovery journey. In 2012, Peterson met with him following reconstructive knee surgery and expressed his desire to return to the field in nine months. Paine understood the risks attached, but he still helped map out a recovery that got Peterson back in under 10 months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee.

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What made it even more bizarre was that Peterson’s recovery differed from the typical NFL comeback story because he returned looking nearly exactly like the dominant back he had been prior to the injury.

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THE IJPST pays its tribute to Russ Paine

Russ Paine held the position of Director of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine within the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). He earned an undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University and subsequently received a physical therapy degree from Texas Woman’s University School of Physical Therapy.

Early in Paine’s career, he sharpened his skills working with Dr. David Drez, Orthopedic Surgeon, in Lake Charles, LA, which influenced his development as a sports rehabilitation specialist. Remembering his impact on Sports Medicine, the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy posted a long, moving message on Twitter.

“Russ served the journal faithfully as a member of the Editorial Board and as a trusted advisor whose wisdom and perspective helped guide the growth and development of IJSPT. He was the kind of colleague who was always willing to step forward—offering thoughtful counsel, support in times of need, or simply a conversation when it mattered most.”

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“Beyond his professional contributions, Russ was known for the qualities that truly defined him: a generous spirit, a deep loyalty to his friends and colleagues, and a genuine care for others. He was an outstanding physical therapist, an avid golfer, and above all a devoted husband, father, and friend. To know Russ was to know what true friendship looks like—steady, sincere, and unwavering.”

Paine was also a founding member of the ICCUS Society and was part of several organizations, such as the Sports Physical Therapy Section (SPTS) and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM). In 2009, he was presented the Career Service Award from the American Sports Medicine Institute by Dr. James Andrews, a well-known surgeon in the sports field.

Being a highly recognized authority in sports medicine, he spoke at more than 500 conferences in the U.S. and internationally, wrote over 25 textbook chapters, and published over 30 peer-reviewed research papers. Now, we bid adieu to one of the most influential figures in the sports field, despite never stepping onto a field. May he rest in peace.