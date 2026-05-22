‘Thank You for Not Hurting Me’: Isiah Thomas Regrets Brutal Punch on His Teammate That Stunned the NBA World

The ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons defined an era of ruthless physicality. The Jordan rules were only a part of it. Their group, from top to bottom, had enforcers who didn’t hesitate to leave a few elbows or knocks on their rivals. But the head of this mentality was Isiah Thomas, a 6’1″ point guard who, from his looks, appeared to be a kind, innocent player. But he had a craziness within him that at times nearly got him in trouble. He recalled one such incident where a former teammate of his could have ‘annihilated’ him.

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Dan Patrick went back to the infamous 1990 game between the Pistons and 76ers. Detroit lost its bruiser, Rick Mahorn, a 6’10” forward built like an absolute unit in the expansion draft. He joined Charles Barkley, and they were beating the ‘Bad Boys’. Mahorn took joy in it, using his body to overwhelm Isiah Thomas on one of the possessions. However, what happened next left everyone speechless. Thomas struck the much bigger guy with a punch.

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“I was stupid. Don’t ask me what I was thinking. The only thing that I am so thankful for is that Rick Mahorn looked at me and kind of chuckled and was like, ‘Little dude, don’t you know I could just take you and squish you’,” Thomas shared on the Dan Patrick Show.

Mahorn was used to beating people up. He would challenge Bill Laimbeer in the very same game. The former Pistons forward was called ‘McNasty’. However, in that moment, he looked at Isiah Thomas as a former teammate. Having won the championship only a season ago, he understood Thomas’ character well. Looking back at the incident, Zeke knew what he had avoided.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former basketball player Isiah Thomas attends NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“Absolutely, I did. And still do today, right? Because you say the video pops up, and you know, we’re all men, and it’s something to chuckle about. But then it’s something also to you know kind of respect, like you know I did you a solid by not hurting you, and I’m like yes thank you every day. Thank you, Rick, for not hurting me,” the two-time champ said when asked about apologising to Mahorn.

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Isiah Thomas knew exactly what Mahorn was capable of doing. However, out of mutual respect for Zeke’s crazy competitive spirit, the Sixers forward just started and walked away. The ugly would happen well after Thomas was ejected for punching his former teammate.

The brutal 1990 aftermath of Isiah Thomas’ punch

The Philadelphia 76ers, with Thomas out of the game, managed to clinch the division title. Rick Mahorn wanted to make the final statement. Up 10 with just seconds on the clock, the former Bad Boy rose for a dunk over Dennis Rodman. Bill Laimbeer, the Pistons’ most notorious enforcer, also went after Mahorn, putting the ball in his face. That would be the start of one of the NBA’s biggest brawls.

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Charles Barkley didn’t like Laimbeer. Not many who weren’t the Pistons did. So as soon as he saw him escalate the incident, Sir Charles took a swing. And that caused havoc. Like ice hockey, where players challenge each other, Barkley and Laimbeer raised their first. Both benches were out; you saw years of bad blood and grudges against the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons leak out. Players were pulling jerseys, trying to fight. Barkley gave Laimbeer a black eye.

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But it didn’t end there.

The embers of the fight stayed alive when Laimbeer went to the tunnel. The only way was past the Philly bench, where more back-and-forth took place. Charles Barkley tried to pursue the Pistons forward and began brawling with fans. Detroit’s bench made a wall in front of Chuck and the fans to ensure nothing continues. It was by far one of the ugliest and most violent moments in the NBA, comparable to Malace in the Palace.

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The league handed out a league-record $162,500 in total fines. Laimbeer, Scott Hastings, and Barkley were all suspended for one game.