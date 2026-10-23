“That Guy Is a Bum”: Charles Barkley Roasts Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander After Thunder Star’s 141-Game Scoring Streak Ends

Charles Barkley wasted little time poking fun at the performances unfolding in Oklahoma City. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray also struggling offensively, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander became the target of his humor on Inside the NBA. The Thunder guard endured an unusually rough shooting night against the Denver Nuggets, ending his NBA-record streak of 141 consecutive regular-season games with at least 20 points.

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The conversation began with Denver’s offensive struggles. Ernie Johnson pointed out the Joker’s shooting numbers, noting that the Nuggets center had gone 3-for-12 from the field. “We should trade him,” Barkley joked. EJ then shifted the attention to Murray, who had managed just five points on 2-for-9 shooting. Kenny Smith joined the fun with his own suggestion: “We should cut him.” Then came Shai-Gilgeous Alexander’s turn.

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Johnson highlighted the reigning MVP’s struggles, noting that he had missed all seven of his field-goal attempts. SGA had managed to score only from the free-throw line at that stage. Then Charles Barkley delivered the punchline.

“You only get 2 points. That guy’s a bum,” he said. The remark was clearly part of the segment’s running joke about the stars’ poor shooting rather than a serious assessment of SGA’s ability.

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The Thunder guard entered the matchup with an NBA-record 141 consecutive regular-season games scoring at least 20 points. The run began on November 1, 2024, against the Portland Trail Blazers and eventually carried him past Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary mark of 126 straight games.

He broke that record with a 35-point performance against the Boston Celtics on March 12. Since then, SGA has continued to add to the record. This record is only during the regular season. And Denver finally brought that run to an end.

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Shai-Gilgeous Alexander finished with 17 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 6-for-19 from the field. He also endured a scoreless first half from the field, an unusual sight for the two-time MVP. There was still a chance for SGA to keep his streak alive late in the fourth quarter.

After hitting a three-pointer, he moved to 17 points with 1:43 remaining. Instead, Oklahoma City took him out during the ensuing timeout with a comfortable lead. Head coach Mark Daigneault later explained that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had made the decision not to chase the milestone.

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“I would have left him (on the court),” Daigneault said. “I was going to leave him. But for all the reasons I’ve said, it’s just another reason on the list of why I admire him. His perspective in that situation and his competitive class.”

While Shai-Gilgeous Alexander endured an uncharacteristically quiet night, Denver’s offensive problems proved even more damaging.

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Nikola Jokic struggled to find his touch, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 5-of-19 shooting. The three-time MVP could not provide the scoring punch that the Denver needed as the Thunder tightened their defensive grip.

The Nuggets also welcomed DeMar DeRozan, who made his debut for the team and contributed 13 points off the bench. However, his effort was not enough to revive an offense that struggled throughout the contest.

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Denver committed just one turnover in the first quarter but finished with 22 for the game. Those mistakes gave Oklahoma City opportunities to control the tempo. The shooting numbers told an equally concerning story.

Ernie Johnson reported that Denver converted only 37.8% of its field-goal attempts. But the Nuggets team had not shot below 40% in a game throughout the previous season. Thus, the contrast shows how difficult this performance was.

Oklahoma City’s defense will take much of the credit. Chet Holmgren made life difficult for opposing players, holding them to just 2-of-8 shooting when serving as the primary defender.

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The Thunder did not need Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to deliver another 20-point performance. He lost his streak, but the team’s defense and depth were enough to secure a convincing win.