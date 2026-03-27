“That Name Is Taken”: NBA Legend Pushes Back on Caleb Williams’ ‘Iceman’ Trademark Bid

The world of sports branding is facing a sudden deep freeze (pun intended). The original ‘Iceman’ George Gervin has filed to protect his legendary moniker after one NFL star tried to stake a claim on it. Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback attempted to trademark the ‘Iceman’ nickname for himself. Within days, the NBA legend and his team responded with a stern reminder on who built the Iceman brand.

On March 16, Caleb Williams filed for four trademark applications on the Iceman name, a logo, and two silhouettes of his iconic jump pass to Rome Odunze. Reports claim he intends to build a Jumpman like brand around it. However, a 6’7″ obstacle stands in the way.

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Within four days of Williams’ filings, George Gervin filed his own applications to protect the nickname. Gervin, who played in the NBA from 1972 to 1986, mostly with the Spurs, was bestowed the nickname by his teammate in 1973. He’d since been the only Iceman the sports world had known for five decades.

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“I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams],” Gervin told the Chicago Sun Times. “He’s already proved greatness and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken. . . . All I’m saying is: Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’”

Imago Credit: Image via NBA.com

The 73-year-old has applied for trademarks for ‘Iceman’ and ‘Iceman 44,’ an ode to his jersey number. By all intents, he’s throwing ice (pun intended again) on Caleb Williams’ aspirations. And he’s got big backing in that.

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Spurs stand on business for George Gervin

The San Antonio Spurs where George Gervin spent the majority of his legendary career was quick to rally behind their icon. They tweeted a picture of the Iceman himself on his icy throne, giving Ice King from Game of Thrones. It accompanied a definitive statement.

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“there’s only one Iceman 🥶” declared the Spurs.

Williams earned his nickname only a year ago through a clutch performance in the 2025-26 Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. Most don’t even know he had the Iceman nickname. The Spurs clearly are pointing that Gervin has held that moniker for a long time.

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The nickname is so synonymous with Gervin that his business partner already thought he owned it. Jerald Barisano, president of Gervin Global Management, said he mistakenly believed the trademark was already officially registered. They’re are now relying on the US Patent and Trademark Office to recognize decades of established use.

If the USPTO rules in the senior Iceman’s favor, Caleb Williams will just have to find another ‘icebreaker’ (pun again) into the branding business.