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“That Was a Dirty Play”: Ex-Lakers Star Reveals What Happened After 7-Footer Went for Kobe Bryant

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Utsav Gupta

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Jul 18, 2026 | 1:27 PM EDT

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“That Was a Dirty Play”: Ex-Lakers Star Reveals What Happened After 7-Footer Went for Kobe Bryant

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Utsav Gupta

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Jul 18, 2026 | 1:27 PM EDT

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Kobe Bryant and Gary Payton shared a locker room for just one season, but a routine box-out during the 2004 postseason turned into a flash point, revealing how far Payton would go for his teammate.

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Speaking on the NBAT2 YouTube channel, Gary Payton looked back on the moment Kevin Willis went after Kobe Bryant’s knee during a playoff clash between the Lakers and Spurs.

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“That was some dirty stuff Kevin Willis tried against Kobe. It was insane for him to put his hand on Kobe’s knee and push it down to try to hurt him,” Payton said.

The incident happened during Game 3 of the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals on May 9. Willis, a seven-footer known for physical post play, jammed into Bryant’s knee under the basket, prompting Bryant to shove his arm away in frustration.

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Payton did not hesitate to step in on Bryant’s behalf. “I’m not backing down from anybody, no matter how big they are. I let him know that was a dirty play, and I had to protect my guy,” he added in the same conversation.

That protective instinct fit the moment. Payton had joined the Lakers that season as a free agent and started all 82 regular-season games, making him a full-time fixture in a locker room built around O’Neal and Bryant.

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The Lakers won that game 105-81, with O’Neal posting 28 points, 15 rebounds and 8 blocks while Bryant added 22 points. On the other hand, Willis finished Game 3 with just four points in seven minutes, a quiet line next to the confrontation that made the night memorable.

The series itself turned into one of the most memorable of that postseason. San Antonio led 2-0 before Los Angeles won four straight, including Derek Fisher’s buzzer beater in Game 5 with 0.4 seconds left.

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The Lakers closed it out 88-76 in Game 6 to reach the Western Conference Finals. In the 2004 NBA Finals, the heavily favoured Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, losing 4-1 to the Detroit Pistons.

That protective streak in Payton wasn’t limited to one Lakers season. Two years after that, the exact same leadership came around again, but this time leading a young Miami Heat team to a title.

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Gary Payton Looks Back on His Only NBA Title

Gary Payton would find himself in his second act with the Miami Heat, which was put together by Pat Riley out of a blend of veteran players and a rising star. Payton, then 37, was the oldest player on that roster and served as team captain.

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“That team was put together by Pat Riley. They said we had a lot of older guys who were over the hill,” Payton said on the same NBAT2 interview, recalling the doubts surrounding that Heat squad.

He also credited the young guard who carried the load that postseason. “I told everybody we’re going to ride this young kid, who was Dwyane Wade, and it was only his third year in the league,” Payton said.

Wade backed that trust with a historic Finals run, averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists to earn Finals MVP honors. Miami trailed the Dallas Mavericks 0-2 before winning four straight games to close out the series.

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Payton’s own numbers stayed modest at 2.7 points and 2.0 assists per game, but his defensive presence helped slow down Dallas’s backcourt during that stretch. Miami sealed its first championship with a 95 to 92 win in Game 6 on June 20, 2006.

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Utsav Gupta

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Utsav Gupta is a basketball writer at EssentiallySports, covering college basketball, the WNBA, and the NBA with a focus on emerging talent, team narratives, and evolving storylines. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Enrolment and Training Program, he contributes to coverage that tracks player development, breakout performances, and key moments across the basketball landscape. With a degree in Journalism and three years of writing experience, Utsav brings a structured and detail-oriented approach to the beat. His recent work centers on season-defining stretches, roster dynamics, and how young players shape the future of their teams at both the collegiate and professional levels. Beyond reporting, Utsav has experience as a sports content editor, where he has managed teams and helped shape news and feature strategies for digital platforms. Skilled in research, content management, and editorial coordination, he combines accuracy and clarity while continually adapting to the fast-moving demands of modern basketball coverage. Beyond reporting, Utsav has experience as a sports content editor, managing teams and shaping news and feature strategies for digital outlets. He is skilled in content management, and research, bringing a mix of accuracy and clarity to his work while consistently adapting to the changing demands of sports media.

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