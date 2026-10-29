“That Was Very Disrespectful”: Charles Barkley Makes Feelings Clear on LeBron James & Donald Trump Over National Anthem Controversy

Charles Barkley has criticised LeBron James over his actions during the national anthem before the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the New York Knicks, calling the incident “very disrespectful.” However, the NBA legend also made it clear that his opinion of James has nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s criticism of the 41-year-old forward.

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Barkley shared his views during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Eddie Johnson and Justin Termine. The discussion followed a viral video of James moving his arms and rotating his shoulders during the national anthem at Madison Square Garden on October 20. While the movements were described online as an attempt to practice a golf swing, that interpretation has been disputed.

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Speaking about the incident, Barkley said, “Well, number one, I don’t pay what President Trump say any attention. First and foremost, at all. But I thought that was very disrespectful, practicing your golf swing in the middle of the anthem. I always stand for the anthem. I just think it’s important.”

The former NBA MVP’s comments were shared by SiriusXM NBA Radio on X, where he explained why he believes standing for the national anthem carries significance. Barkley acknowledged that people have the right to protest, but he also stressed that they should be mindful of how they express their views during the ceremony.

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“We live in the greatest country ever, I’m always going to stand for the anthem,” Barkley said. “This country— it’s a really good, great, great, great country, but it’s not close to being perfect. And you can protest, but I think you have to do it very respectable. I really believe that.”

Barkley also explained what standing for the anthem represents to him, pointing to the military and freedom of speech as reasons behind his position.

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“I’m supporting the troops when I stand for the national anthem. I’m standing there for free speech,” he explained. “Even though I believe in free speech, I think you have to be very careful with the anthem.”

His remarks came after Trump criticized James on social media following the footage from the Knicks game. The president called the 76ers star a “TOTAL DISGRACE” and demanded that he apologize to military personnel who died serving the country. James later dismissed the criticism when asked about it, saying, “It’s a slow news day at the office, you know. Slow news day in the office.”

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The controversy has drawn attention to James’ actions during the ceremony, but the footage alone does not establish that he was deliberately practicing a golf swing. Reporting by The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that the movement could have been a stretching routine, making it important to distinguish the footage itself from the interpretation circulating online.

Barkley, meanwhile, made his own position clear. Although he agreed with the criticism of James’ actions, he repeatedly stressed that he does not pay attention to Trump’s remarks. His comments focused on his personal belief in standing for the national anthem and his view that protests should be approached respectfully.

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For James, the incident adds another public dispute to his long history of being outspoken on social and political issues. For Barkley, the distinction is straightforward: he disagrees with what he believes James did during the anthem, but he does not base that opinion on the president’s criticism.