“That’s a Sore Loser”: Jaylen Brown Gets Called Out by Ex-Celtics Teammate for Wild Comments About Joel Embiid, NBA Refs

The Boston Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead at home, losing Game 7 at TD Garden to a Philadelphia 76ers squad that had been on the brink. It marked Philadelphia’s first playoff series win over Boston since 1982. Less than 24 hours later, instead of a quiet exit, Jaylen Brown went live on Twitch and ignited a new controversy. Now, a former teammate has stepped in with a blunt response.

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Speaking on his stream the night after elimination, Brown accused officials of carrying a premeditated agenda against him and took aim at Joel Embiid’s style of play. “Flopping has ruined our game,” Brown said. “Joel Embiid is a great player, one of the best bigs in basketball history, flops. He knows it. This ain’t breaking news.” He then escalated further, claiming bias from referees. “They clearly had an agenda,” Brown said. “Maybe because I spoke, I was critical of the refs in the regular season. So you know how they responded? ‘You’re gonna lead the playoffs in offensive fouls.’ That was the response from the officiating crew.”

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Appearing on the Club 520 podcast and later on ESPN, former Celtic Jeff Teague did not hold back. “Jaylen Brown’s a good guy. I enjoy him, but I think that’s a sore loser,” Teague said. “You had three games up 3-1. You had enough opportunity to win one. Embiid was playing well. He flopped, he’s been doing it forever.” Teague’s point was simple. Frustration is understandable. Blaming officiating after blowing a 3-1 lead is not.

The numbers behind Brown’s argument add context, but not a clear defense. He committed the second-most offensive fouls in the league during the regular season, and that rate more than doubled in the playoffs, rising from 0.56 per game to 1.43. Over seven games, he was called for 10 offensive fouls, including four in both Games 2 and 6, stretches that disrupted his rhythm and limited his impact late in those contests.

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Officiating inconsistencies do exist, and Brown pointed to players like Paul George and Jalen Brunson using similar off-arm moves without the same whistle. But the overall gap is difficult to attribute to targeting alone. Brown also had to answer for his earlier comment on April 19, when he suggested the Sixers might be better without Embiid. After missing the first three games following an appendectomy, Embiid returned in Game 4 and averaged 28 points across the final four games. The response came on the floor.

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The Series That Got Away, and What Brown Said Before It Did

After Game 7, Brown kept it composed at the podium, crediting Philadelphia and Embiid. The tone shifted the following night on Twitch. Calling the stream “therapy,” he described it as his favorite season while also airing frustrations that had clearly built throughout the series. That context made his officiating claims feel less calculated and more emotional. Brown had already been fined $35,000 earlier in the season for criticizing officials, and league discipline remains a possibility even though these comments came outside formal media availability.

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Imago May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gets congratulated as he leaves the court after their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Teague’s “sore loser” label mirrors where much of the NBA conversation has landed. Not that officiating was flawless, and not that Embiid does not sell contact, but that a team up 3-1 had three chances to close and did not. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla pointed to Embiid’s return as the turning point. Brown finished with 33 in Game 7. Embiid had 34. In a series defined by small margins, the outcome did not come down to a whistle alone.