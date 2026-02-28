“That’s a Travesty”: Charles Barkley Calls Out Millionaire NBA Players Over Load Management

The sky is as blue as Charles Barkley’s hatred for load management is deep. So Tony Kornheiser’s query about which is the lesser of the two evils between tanking and load management was going to get only one answer. This time though, Chuck’s latest critique of the league’s rest culture carries the weight of a $76 billion shift in the sports landscape.

During a wide-ranging interview on ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption on Friday, Barkley took aim at the practice of healthy stars sitting out games as a fundamental betrayal of the sport and its supporters. “What bothers me is from the fans, Mike, because obviously I don’t hate on these young guys. They’re making $50 or $60 million, and with this new TV deal, they’re going to be making $70, $80, $90, or $100 million,” Barkley said, agreeing with host Michael Wilbon over Kornheiser.

He’s said this a gazillion times before but it doesn’t stop him from doubling down. “I think it’s unfair to the game and to the fans for you to make $80 or $90 million and say, ‘I can’t play basketball two days in a row.’ That’s a travesty.”

Despite TNT losing the NBA, Charles Barkley and the Inside Guys are now part of the $76 billion NBA media landscape. The same structure promises major payraises to the NBA players. But Chuck believes the commitment to the product is moving in the opposite direction.

Charles Barkley on the NBA’s disconnect with the fans

Now most would say this is another old head saying ‘we played 80 games in the 90s.’ But when has that discouraged Sir Charles. His entire Emmy-winning sportscasting persona is to give the fans what they want.

He repeatedly calls out the players and teams for not providing a consistent product. To him the disconnect between player salaries and their availability remains a primary point of contention.

Most recently, he welcomed Adam Silver’s $500,000 fine on the Utah Jazz for benching Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. during crucial matchups. But he also added, “The Lakers out here tanking right now. That Adam Silver got to fine them soon.” It sounds like a joke but he feels that the league’s punishments on player participation has been inconsistent among the small and big market franchises.

Barkley noted that while tanking to secure better draft odds has always been an issue, the load management is a growing trend in the new NBA generation. He recommends every team should have “one ping-pong ball” for the lottery to fix the tanking issue.

Regardless, he feels any action like deliberately losing or resting star players is an immediate disservice to fans who buy tickets for nightly games.