“That’s Dangerous”: Charles Barkley’s Comments on FBI Director Kash Patel Leaves Kenny Smith Surprised

If Shaq needed any more proof his buddy is retiring, Charles Barkley’s no-holds-barred, I’m-already-outta-here humor proved it. With Inside the NBA back for the 2026-27 season, potentially Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson’s final season, a farewell was not the theme. It was Shaquille O’Neal’s latest offseason escapade.

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The Inside Guys’ return to a more consistent ESPN schedule delivered its signature playful banter between Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny “The Jet” Smith during the Tip-Off special. Chuckster wasted no time targeting Shaq’s latest law enforcement distinction: an honorary FBI induction.

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Covering the opening-week slate with a casual pickup game in Studio J, the Hall of Fame panel quickly turned their attention to Shaquille O’Neal’s appearance at the FBI National Academy graduation last month, where FBI Director Kash Patel named him an honorary FBI Special Agent. It was a polarizing situation right as Chuck was getting politically outspoken in recent media appearances.

So Chuck didn’t hesitate to reference the drama when he asked Kenny, “Should we be standing this close to Shaq?” When Kenny asked why, Chuck put on a very convincing nervous act and said, “He’s been hanging out with Kash Patel. That’s dangerous.”

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The sudden jab drew an immediate, shocked reaction from the other Inside Guys. Ernie responded to Barkley’s willingness to bring up the recent headlines with, “Oooh! Ooooh! Oh, I didn’t know you were going there, but I should have known you would.”

Shaq previously argued with content creators online who criticized him for his friendship with Kash Patel. But this time, he took the comedic attack in stride. He was grinning, putting his arm around Chuck and all he said was, “Alright Chuck.”

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Stepping in to defend Shaq, Kenny offered full solidarity with the big man. “I got your back big fella,” Smith declared. “We can hang out with who the hell we want to.”

O’Neal’s title as an honorary FBI Special Agent arrived during the graduation ceremony for Session 299 of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in September.

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The friendly exchange served as Barkley’s formal response to O’Neal’s own jabs during his address to the class. When O’Neal accepted the honorary distinction in Virginia, he gave the graduating class of federal agents their first directive.

“Congratulations. I am not here for this; I am here for you. … And if you see Charles Barkley, arrest him.”

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The designation, like the arrest warrant on Chuck, remains purely honorary. O’Neal did not undergo the standard 10-week academy curriculum required of full-time federal agents. Regardless, Patel publicly thanked the basketball legend on X for his long-standing support of law enforcement communities across the country.

For O’Neal, receiving the badge continued his lifelong passion for public service and community policing, which began during his active playing days. He has served as a voluntary/reserve officer with the Los Angeles Port Police and Miami Beach Police Department (among other agencies), and currently serves as Chief of Community Relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, not far from where Inside the NBA is filmed in Atlanta.

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While Shaq was getting his fifth degree and next law enforcement title, Charles Barkley dropped his Nth retirement bomb in the media. However, Shaq doesn’t believe his frenemy is retiring any time soon.

Shaq told Front Office Sports, “I hope he gets fired on the first day.”

Yet he proceeded to say, “He’s great. You know, Charles… is really good at marketing. Once somebody taught Charles how to go viral, it was over. So, do I believe it? No, I don’t believe it. But if it happens, it was a great run. Have fun. But I don’t believe that.”

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Whether Shaq believes it or not, Barkley made clear that no title or official badge will protect his buddy from some good-natured teasing as another NBA season gets underway.