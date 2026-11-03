“That’s Not What I Said”: Former Mavs Forward Clarifies His Cooper Flagg Remarks After Being Accused of Racism

When the folks on To The Baha pulled Cooper Flagg into the ‘face of the league’ conversation, no one expected semantics and history to become the core of that debate. But after his comments, Charlie Villanueva found himself clarifying both. Following the initial comments, he clarified his point on a separate social media post, then once more addressed it on To The Baha in a slightly NSFW way. But this was not the end of it.

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On the To The Baha podcast, Theo Pinson and his co-hosts brought back Villanueva’s previous comments – “This might sound crazy, but I don’t think in 2026 a white dude could be, I’m gonna be real, could be the face of the league if I’m being honest” – and had him address it.

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“I’mma double down… It’s my opinion,” Villanueva said during the episode. “When is the last time we’ve seen a white man be the face of the league? Don’t say Larry Bird; they had to pair him up with Magic.”

He paraphrased slightly, “When was the last time a white man was single-handedly the best player in the league?” and when the panel said Larry Bird, he again insisted, “They had to pair him with Magic!”

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Addressing the surrounding public reaction, Villanueva added, “I love white people…so why would I be racist? I’m not racist.”

Those comments spread online, prompting Villanueva to jump on social media for the second time tonight to push back against claims that he was diminishing the talent of active superstars or dismissing Flagg’s rapid rise.

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“Hold up, that’s NOT what I said,” Villanueva wrote in a follow-up to his viral podcast comments. “Luka and Jokic are two of the best players in the world, even though they’re international. And Cooper Flagg is ELITE! My argument was about being the FACE of the NBA, not who can be the BEST player. Two completely different conversations.”

The former NBA forward who ended his playing career as a Dallas Maverick in 2016 insisted online that critics completely misunderstood the distinction between being the “face of the league” and being the “best player.” Although he used both phrases on the podcast, the debate is entirely on the ‘face of the league.’

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The debate centers on the Dallas Mavericks phenom Cooper Flagg, the No.1 pick of the 2025 draft. After capturing the 2025–26 NBA Rookie of the Year award, the 19-year-old forward has elevated his game into All-NBA territory, averaging 26.8 points, 6.6 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game over Dallas’s opening stretch in 2026-27.

While analysts, fans, and former players like 5x NBA champion Ron Harper have lauded Flagg as a generational talent capable of carrying the mantle of the league, Villanueva maintained that becoming the undisputed cultural icon of the NBA involves factors beyond pure box-score production.

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On the previous episode, Villanueva even said that the European stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama could be the face of the league.

Addressing the backlash before tonight’s podcast recording in a social media post, Villanueva reinforced his opinion in the video. It went with a caption clarifying he loves Flagg’s game.

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“Man, y’all been COOKING me 👨🏾‍🍳 😂,” Villanueva posted. “I see the comments BUT I still don’t think some of y’all understand what I’m trying to say. And for the record, Cooper Flagg is HIM, one of my favorite players! We back on @ToTheBaha today and trust me we gonna talk bout it some more. 🗣️”

Basketball historians often reference the 1980s rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Yet, as Villanueva highlighted, the league’s narrative machine heavily marketed the dual rivalry of Bird and Johnson together rather than positioning a single player alone atop the NBA mountain.

As Flagg continues his dominant sophomore season in Dallas, the conversation around who will inherit the league’s throne remains one of the most compelling storylines in basketball. For Villanueva, however, the emphasis remains squarely on defining what truly makes an NBA figurehead.