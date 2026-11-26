Bam Adebayo said Miami Heat’s season could turn around once the team got on a streak. It did: Klay Thompson kept knocking down threes, Giannis Antetokounmpo did what he does, and Adebayo found his place alongside him. But tonight’s loss to Philadelphia brought a reality check. The Heat had a chance to make a statement against a 76ers team without Joel Embiid, which also lost Jaylen Brown to a hamstring injury before halftime.

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Instead, Miami’s offense stalled. And Shaquille O’Neal saw a problem in Adebayo’s approach.

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“When I watch the Heat play, and, you know, Giannis is gonna do his thing, but Bam, he waits for his opportunity,” Shaq said, speaking on Inside the NBA alongside his panel. He said he had noticed Adebayo waiting for chances rather than creating them alongside Giannis.

Kenny Smith pushed back, pointing to the Heat’s recent run. “He wasn’t waiting in those seven games. That was the difference. I thought that was the difference of why they stopped winning.”

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Shaq clarified that he was talking about the Philadelphia game. Smith agreed: “Yeah, tonight he waits. He waits.”

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The exchange captured the tension in Miami’s frontcourt.

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And moving on, Shaq passed another verdict. “The Heat are still in trouble.” And in response, Charles Barkley offered a separate reality check. He argued that the Miami Heat’s recent record meant little without a win against the short-handed 76ers.

“They gonna have to beat that team they played tonight,” Barkley said. “They had no Embiid, and Jaylen got hurt his hamstring, and that game was never close.”

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Giannis delivered 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Adebayo finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on 6-for-16 shooting. The issue, as Shaq framed it, was not whether Adebayo could produce, but whether he would keep attacking when the offense also ran through another star.

Adebayo had looked far more assertive during the Heat’s winning streak. With Giannis sidelined, he posted 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over the Thunder, showing how much of the offense he could shoulder.

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That performance helped explain Kenny Smith’s point: Adebayo had not been waiting for opportunities when he was the primary option.

But Miami’s loss to Philadelphia exposed the challenge of combining their two big men. Giannis can overwhelm defenses around the rim, yet Adebayo’s own best work often comes when he attacks decisively.

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At the same time, opponents can crowd the paint and make the Heat’s offense easier to contain.

The Sixers controlled the second half and held the Heat off despite missing Embiid and losing Brown before the break.

Shaq’s warning is that Miami needs that same aggression with Giannis beside him. Until the two can consistently share the floor without Adebayo fading into the background, the Heat’s recent success will not quiet questions about their ceiling.