“The Most Influential”: Carmelo’s Ex-Wife La La Anthony Reveals the Only Man Who Could Tell Her What to Do

In a world filled with agents, executives, and larger-than-life personalities, La La Anthony just revealed that the one person who truly holds influence over her life is not a power figure at all. It is someone much closer. Years after finalizing her 2021 divorce from Carmelo Anthony, she has stayed grounded in one role above everything else, being a mother. And that role has quietly reshaped who holds the most weight in her world.

On the red carpet at the Entertainment Tonight event, La La Anthony named the most influential person in her life, and the answer surprised no one who has watched her be a mother. “He’s 19 years old. His name is Kiyan Anthony. It’s my son. He is definitely the most influential person in my life. I love him so much. He made me a mom. So yes, the most influential person in my life and the only one who could tell me what to do,” La La said. The declaration was warm and unambiguous, the kind of thing that reads differently when you know the full picture. Kiyan, born March 7, 2007, is currently a freshman shooting guard at Syracuse University, the same program where his father, Carmelo Anthony, became a legend over two decades ago.

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Kiyan arrived at Syracuse as the top-ranked player in New York and a national Top 35 prospect out of Long Island Lutheran. His freshman season saw him average 8.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in a sixth-man role across 29 games. The numbers are modest, but for a first-year player stepping into a Power Five program while carrying the weight of his father’s legacy, the context matters far more than the stat line.

That weight of legacy is something Anthony has thought deeply about. In a previous interview, she revealed the one message she constantly gives him as he navigates life in the spotlight: “Don’t listen to negative comments. Just do what makes you happy. Just quiet the outside noise. I always tell him, ‘Quiet the outside noise. It’s not important.’” It is advice shaped by years in the public eye, now passed down with the intention of protecting him from the same pressures.

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La La Has Always Put Kiyan First – Even When It Was Hard

The depth behind that red carpet answer comes from years of intentional parenting. Since their split, La La and Carmelo have emphasized unity, often reminding their son, “You were made from love. We’re still a family.” It was a conscious decision to ensure he never viewed conflict as normal, understanding that what he saw at home would shape how he approached relationships in his own life.

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Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Kiyan Carmelo Anthony and LaLa Anthony during the Who Decides War Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

She has also been candid about the challenges of raising a child in the spotlight, especially given Kiyan’s naturally reserved personality. “I worry because I don’t want him to keep everything inside,” she admitted. “I want him to feel like he can talk to us about everything. I also want him to be careful because some kids want to be his friend for the wrong reasons.” That protective instinct adds another layer to her words, showing that her influence on him is matched by how much he shapes her perspective.

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When her son chose Syracuse last November, announcing it on his father’s podcast, it felt like a full-circle moment. But this latest chapter adds a different layer. Kiyan’s journey is not just tied to Carmelo’s legacy or Syracuse history. It is also about a mother who has supported him at every step, even as he begins to influence her in return.

That dynamic is becoming more common among high-profile parents. Figures like Dwyane Wade have openly spoken about how their children reshape their perspective on life and identity. In La La’s case, that shift is simple and deeply personal. The loudest voice in her world now belongs to her son.