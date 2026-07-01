“The Mouthpiece Ain’t Hanging Out”: Iman Shumpert Doubts Stephen Curry in Heated Debate After LeBron James-to-Warriors Rumors Heat Up

LeBron James’ free agency has given more fuel to the rumored team-up with Stephen Curry. While that would be pure basketball cinema, you have to wonder about the logistics for a waning Warriors dynasty with the limited windows of both superstars. The possibilities ignited a fierce administrative debate among James’ former teammates. Kendrick Perkins wants to see this blockbuster happen, but Iman Shumpert doubted how Curry could help Bron.

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Former NBA champions Iman Shumpert and Kendrick Perkins clashed on NBA Today over the feasibility of a Golden State Warriors “Big 4” featuring Stephen Curry and LeBron James. The debate quickly turned personal as Shumpert dismissed the durability of the aging superstars, while Perkins challenged him to explain how opponents would actually stop a Curry-James pick-and-roll. The tension peaked when Perkins demanded Shumpert “draw it up” to illustrate a defensive strategy. Shumpert’s response was blunt, sketching on a whiteboard to deliver his verdict:

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“18 to 24 years old. That’s how you do it. Go get some kids that can stay healthy, that can run all day.”

The moment, captured and shared by the X NBA Fan Page, highlights the divide in the analysis.

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Perkins quickly countered, reminding Shumpert of his own historical comments classifying Curry as the most exhausting assignment to guard. He referenced the 2015-16 season when Iman was on the Cavaliers.

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They had even seen Matthew Dellavedova suffer from dehydration and needing immediate medical attention after relentlessly guarding a prime Stephen Curry.

Rather than leaving it at a general insult about age, Shumpert doubled down with a specific critique of Curry’s current playstyle, arguing that the point guard has fundamentally transformed from his prime.

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“It’s not the same,” Shumpert argued, pointing to a decline in off-ball activity. “No, it ain’t running around the same amount of screens, it ain’t running the whole game, the mouthpiece ain’t hanging out all the time no more. It ain’t doing that.”

By highlighting the reduction in screens and constant movement, Shumpert suggested that the Warriors’ system relies on a level of relentless energy that Curry no longer possesses.

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That’s a colorful (if slightly odd) standard for measuring decline. Shumpert, who guarded prime Curry and knows the toll of chasing him through endless screens, is basically saying the old Steph – the one who ran like a man possessed and gnawed on that mouthguard just isn’t quite the same.

And he’s right about one thing: Curry did have that distinct, almost meditative habit of chewing on his mouthguard to lock in, relieve tension, or get into rhythm. It was as much a part of his on-court persona as the shimmy or the logo threes.

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More notably, Curry was dealing with a runner’s knee issue that eventually sidelined him for 20+ games this season. When you’re missing time with lower-body trouble, you’re naturally not logging the same mileage or flying around off-ball actions like before. It’s less “he’s lost a step forever” and more “the body is sending a memo.”

So it’s not that a break in his habit has caused a decline. Perkins, though, argues that statistically, the Chef is still a force on the court.

LeBron James’ free agency could reveal the Warriors’ priorities

At the start of the week, speculation picked up steam that the Golden State Warriors were looking at signing LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a superteam with Curry and Draymond Green. With James parting ways with the Lakers and entering free agency, that potential team-up has moved from fantasy to a logistical discussion.

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Perkins outlined how a veteran-heavy core would easily navigate the demands of an 82-game regular season due to elite leadership and experience.

“All I’m telling you is this, you put those two together, it’s going to be a top 5 offense in the NBA,” Perkins explained. “You play Draymond Green and LeBron James, two voices on your defense, you’re gonna have a top five defense in the league along with a little Kristaps Porzingis, along with a little [Brandin] Podziemski, who’s by the way one of league-leading charge-takers in the game. So you talk about getting to the regular season, listen they know how to get through that.”

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The argument quickly exposed a fundamental divide in the panel over the standard for modern superteams. ESPN’s veteran analyst, Brian Windhorst, suggested that the historic entertainment value outweighed a title.

“Who cares if they don’t win it. I just want to watch it. I don’t care if it’s 45 games,” Windhorst noted, adding that he would be satisfied even if the team went “.500.”

Shump immediately disagreed, “You don’t care about winning? Windy… you didn’t pull me up here to not talk about winning.”

While the stats show older icons and championship depth are mismatched, this debate revealed a much broader divide in the NBA world: Should the Warriors prioritize pursuing one final blockbuster with LeBron?