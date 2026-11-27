Thanksgiving is meant to be a season of gratitude and family gatherings, which makes enduring a sudden loss days before the holiday all the more devastating. For five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, this year’s celebration arrived under a heavy cloud of personal grief. Still reeling from the passing of a beloved family member earlier in the week, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers legend took a poignant moment on Thursday to share a heartfelt reflection on loss, resilience, and holding loved ones close.

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Days ago, he announced the loss of his “favorite aunt”, and on November 26, 2026, he opened up about it again on Thanksgiving Day.

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“After a tough few days after losing my aunt and thanksgiving is here we should all be thankful for love ones here and the ones that we lost. Remember the best in life,” he wrote in an X post.

The post was the second time Harper opened up about the passing of his aunt on social media. The cause and nature of Harper’s aunt’s passing are unknown at this time. However, it seems to have happened sometime on or around November 23, 2026. He shared his first X post about the passing on that date.

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“When life toss you a fast ball that you can’t hit it or understand what’s happening but you’ve to stay strong for your kids and family. I lost my favorite aunt today and it hurts so you’ll never understand what someone is going thru just pray for them,” Harper wrote.

Harper is deeply grief-stricken by the unfortunate incident. The former NBA player spent 15 seasons in the league, playing for four iconic teams, including the Cavaliers, Clippers, Bulls, and finally, the Lakers.

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He was crucial to the Bulls’ lineup and the second three-peat (1996–1998). While he wasn’t the one scoring a ton of points, his perimeter defense and sheer size allowed icons like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to command a dominating offense.

He would keep opposing guards away from the Bulls’ best shooters and keep the offense clean. In doing so, he selflessly prioritized winning the trophy over scoring points for himself.

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After his Bulls coach Phil Jackson went to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, he asked Harper to join the team too. Harper followed his ex-coach in 1999 and became the veteran glue guy for the Lakers.

He held similar responsibilities within the team as he did with the Bulls. He was already accustomed to Jackson’s triangle offense. This made him the perfect veteran to play alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The result?

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Harper won two more NBA championships back-to-back in 2000 and 2001, the year that he would ultimately retire.

His contributions to the league were brilliant, making him one of the best defensive players of his time. He held teams together with his abilities and became indispensable to Jackson.

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Today, Ron Harper is 62 years old. His contributions outside of the NBA show just how dedicated he has been to other people and to spreading kindness. He has previously traveled to the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia to meet with young basketball prospects and spend time with them.

Harper has also shown his support to the National Stuttering Association and the Stuttering Foundation, having lived with a stutter for most of his life. He is truly a legend. It is this legacy that has fans praying for him and his family in the comment sections under his posts.

Throughout a 15-year career built on sacrifice, Ron Harper made a living holding championship locker rooms together when the pressure was highest. Today, at 62, that same quiet strength is carrying him through a far more personal test.

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As messages of love and support continue pouring in from across the basketball world, Harper’s Thanksgiving reflection stands as a poignant reminder of the grace that has always defined him, choosing gratitude for the time shared, even amid a period of deep grief.