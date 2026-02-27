“The Reason I Ain’t Retired”: Dwight Howard Pushes Farewell Tour After Grizzlies Sign 40-Year-Old Forward

Despite being inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, Dwight Howard has not given up on an NBA return. In fact, he is eyeing to be the only 2x HoFer who could be an active player in the pro league. This aspiration is still alive as the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday signed a retired star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

40-year-old Taj Gibson’s NBA career isn’t over just yet. He agreed to a two-year deal, returning to the league for his 17th season. If he signs and makes his debut for Memphis, he will become the 35th player in the league’s history to play in an NBA game after turning 40. Even Dwight Howard, who is another 40-year-old, wants a similar treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People like Taj Gibson & Al Horford is the reason I ain’t retired 🤷🏾‍♂️ I want a farewell tour.”

Dwight Howard never truly gave us a farewell tour. No final game, or jersey swap. Just a slow fade into overseas leagues and a handful of podcast appearances. “I have not officially retired yet, but I don’t know what I’m going to do yet,” Howard said in February last year on Podcast P with Paul George. Howard’s final NBA appearance came during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, after which he did not land on an NBA roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Lakers star is one of only 13 players in NBA history to average at least 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds over a career. Let’s not forget his three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. Howard led the NBA in rebounding five times, was a four-time All-Defensive Team member, and played a role in the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA championship run alongside LeBron James.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Dwight Howard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025 twice. One for his individual career and the other for his role on the 2008 Redeem Team. On social media, the former Lakers star never ruled out a return to the NBA and has periodically teased the possibility of a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwight Howard’s previous attempt at returning to the NBA

Selected No. 1 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Howard starred in the league for 18 seasons, earning eight All-Star selections, 5 All-NBA First Team honors, and 3 NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards. It was in December when fans made a plea for his return, which he graciously accepted.

A fan on X called on NBA teams to sign Dwight Howard to a 10-day contract so the former Lakers star could surpass another legend on the NBA’s all-time career rebounding list. “Be cool if someone would give @DwightHoward a 10 day contract just to get a quick 35 rebounds and pass Kevin Garnett for #10 all time.” Howard co-signed this opinion and stated, “That would be fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard ranks 10th all-time in NBA rebounds with 14,627, trailing Kevin Garnett, who has 14,662 rebounds. But even the Lakers fans in the past have asked their former championship-winning center to save their franchise. In February last year, the Purple and Gold team had to rescind their deal for Mark Williams. Instead, those signed Alex Len.

In one game, expected to anchor the paint, Len played 22 minutes but managed only 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. So, Dwight Howard trolled Len with an Instagram post. Sharing an image of himself in a Superman costume flying somewhere with a face full of disbelief—he wrote, “When you want to save the day but it’s too late.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when the Lakers would crash out early in the playoffs, Dwight Howard would make a plea to his former team. Since the Deandre Ayton experiment isn’t going the way it was envisioned, Howard may still be hoping for another chance.