“The Kings’ Future Is Still Bright”: NBA Champion Isn’t Worried About Sacramento Despite Ben Simmons’ Season-Ending Achilles Tear Kendrick Perkins

Ben Simmons looked like a low-risk, high-upside addition for the Sacramento Kings, with head coach Doug Christie even considering a starting role for the former All-Star. But a torn right Achilles tendon has ended the 30-year-old’s season, forcing the team to adjust its plans. The setback has also hurt the Kings’ playoff outlook. Despite the gloomy projections, NBA champion Kendrick Perkins remains optimistic about the franchise’s future.

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Reports emerge that Ben Simmons suffered the injury during a live drill at Sunday’s team practice. Then an MRI revealed the unfortunate news that the Australian native’s NBA comeback will be sidelined for another season. According to Polymarket, the Kings’ chances of reaching the postseason dropped to just 5%. However, there is a rookie who can still lead the Sacramento franchise.

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Kendrick Perkins has been one of the early loyalists of Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. His recent statement on X was another example of just that. “The Kings future is still bright because Darius Acuff Jr. has the Keys to that vehicle!”

The former Celtics champion has been backing the 19-year-old since December of last year. Perkins even coined a nickname for the Arkansas guard calling him “Mr. Wi-Fi.”

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“But the guy that sticks out to me the most in this top five is Darius Acuff Jr., right? I call him Mr. Wi-Fi because when he’s around, your signal, it just gets stronger. And it’s getting stronger down there in Arkansas. What he’s doing right now under John Calipari, he may be one of the, if not the best guards that Cal has ever had,” Perkins said during an ESPN broadcast in January.

Acuff kept giving Perkins reasons to believe. The freshman finished his lone season with the Razorbacks, averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds across 36 games. He shot 48.4% from the field and knocked down 44.0% of his three-pointers on 5.8 attempts per game. His biggest statement came in the SEC Tournament final against Vanderbilt.

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The 19-year-old scored 30 points and dished out 11 assists as Arkansas secured an 86-75 victory. The win gave the Razorbacks their first conference tournament title since 2000. Acuff’s performance also stood out in an SEC Tournament final, and he took home tournament MVP honors. Perkins was quick to give his flowers.

Perkins made his admiration even clearer on First Take the following day. “He is the perfect example of a franchise player. If I’m an NBA GM and I had a number one pick, I’m taking Darius Acuff Jr.,” Perkins said.

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The accolades kept coming. Acuff was named SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, then earned consensus All-American recognition and the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the nation’s top point guard. His college career lasted just one season, but he left little doubt about his scoring ability and playmaking.

His production helped turn him into a top-10 NBA Draft selection, while Perkins’ praise had started months before the tournament run put him in the national spotlight. Kendrick Perkins is predicting that Acuff Jr. will play a similar vital role for the Kings despite the injury to Ben Simmons.

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Before the injury, the head coach envisioned Simmons as a player who could push the ball and allow the Kings rookie more opportunities off the ball. It will be back to the drawing board for Doug Christie, as all plans related to Ben Simmons will be put on hold for now.