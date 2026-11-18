Just five games into his Miami Heat career, Klay Thompson was averaging just 7.8 points and had a career low 32.4 percent from behind the arc. Calls for concern grew as the shooting slump continued from his time with the Dallas Mavericks. Previously Gilbert Arenas had questioned the 4x NBA champion’s decline, but now he jokingly admitted what brought a turnaround in performance.

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Agent Zero previously said, “Like, whatever you need to get the flame going, I don’t know how to flame unflamed, right? But it’s not flaming the way it’s supposed to.” And now, since Klay Thompson is shooting his best percentage from beyond the arc since the 17-18 season, Arenas couldn’t help but bring back the relationship drama that unfolded this past year.

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“I just question one of the greatest shooters of all time, not having a shot, and that’s what you do for a living,” he said on Gil’s Arena. “And sometimes minds need certain things. And I think the Megan Thee Stallion, just watching someone what happened, just watching someone like ‘this is the worst breakup I’ve ever had,’ made him sleep good at night. Like the old Klay back.”

Gilbert Arenas jokingly concluded, “Keep shooting the ball, baby. Keep bringing hearts.”

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Arenas first admitted to raising concerns about Klay Thompson’s shooting. But the Heat star turned things around dramatically over his last eight games, averaging 20.3 points while shooting an impressive 48.2% from beyond the arc, showing a remarkable improvement in his offensive rhythm.

And Gilbert Arenas only spoke about Megan Thee Stallion’s situation because of her recent interview. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist stated in late September that the breakup with Klay Thompson has been difficult for her to deal with.

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“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Meg said in an interview with MarieClaire in late September. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time. It was so abrupt. I’m in shock still.”

She continued, “My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right; I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”

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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson were first romantically linked in the summer of 2025, when they began subtly hinting at their relationship on social media. They later made their red-carpet debut together at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. The couple frequently shared glimpses of their life, including workout videos. At the same time, Megan was spotted cheering the four-time NBA champion on from courtside during several of his games with the Mavericks.

The rapper also went all out for Klay Thompson’s 36th birthday, organizing a celebration that featured a surprise performance by his favorite group, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

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Their relationship appeared to grow increasingly serious, with Megan preparing Thanksgiving dinner for Klay’s parents, Mychal and Julie. The two also reportedly purchased a home together. In another romantic gesture, the then Mavs star even renamed his boat the SS Stallion in honor of Megan.

However, their relationship took a turn in April when the rapper seemingly accused Klay Thompson of infidelity. “B—- I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

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She later officially confirmed their split in a statement to Billboard, saying, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay.” She explained that trust, fidelity and respect were essential to her and that once those values were broken, she saw no reason to continue the relationship. Megan added that she wanted to focus on herself and move forward with peace and clarity.

Megan also stated she won’t dive into another relationship, as she needs time to heal. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson has seen a turnaround in his shooting form.