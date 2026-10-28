“There Are Some Chapters People Haven’t Seen”: Lamar Odom Steps Foot Into a Shocking Career As NBA’s First Ever

2026 has been a roller coaster for Lamar Odom. In January, the former Los Angeles Lakers star was arrested for driving under the influence. In March, his Netflix documentary focused on his near-fatal overdose that resulted in multiple strokes and heart attacks. Now the two-time NBA champion has something else in store for his fans.

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“People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I’m not here to tell you what you will or won’t see,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “I’ve lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I’ve always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.”

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With that, he reportedly became the first NBA star to join the platform. TMZ Sports further reported what content can be expected from the former champion. “He will be posting risque content on his page, but nothing too crazy for now.” And he will apparently not be alone in his latest endeavor. Lamar Odom’s girlfriend, whom he has been dating for reportedly three years, will join him on OnlyFans.

The former NBA star made his relationship with Rachel Bradley, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent, public on April 13, 2026. TMZ added, “Rachel Bradley, also joined Lamar and started her own OnlyFans page. We’re told the two may film content together in the future.”

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Lamar Odom’s life away from basketball has included serious battles with addiction and several health scares. His struggles have also received renewed attention through Netflix’s documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. One of the darkest moments came in 2015, when the former Lakers star suffered a near-fatal overdose.

In fact, that incident left him suffering 12 strokes, 6 heart attacks, and falling into a three-day coma. Doctors reportedly gave him just a 10% chance of surviving surgery.

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“There were like 3 or 4 times when my family got called into the hospital room to say, ‘Y’all might want to say your final goodbyes,” Lamar Odom recalled on Cousins podcast with NBA Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. “‘He’s on his fourth stroke’. Medically, I have every reason not to be here. When I woke up, I couldn’t talk. I’m in Cedars-Sinai. They have to change my Pampers every third or fourth hour.”

His problems grabbed the spotlight again as he was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with driving under the influence. This marked his second DUI arrest following a previous case in 2013. He pleaded not guilty and released a statement and took responsibility.

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“I’ve worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process,” Lamar Odom stated.

The two-time NBA champion subsequently entered a 30-day rehabilitation program in Los Angeles to address his marijuana use. His manager told People that the decision was personal and intended to help him reset and focus on his health.

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Now, joining OnlyFans is not the only different career path that the former NBA champion has taken. Last year, Lamar Odom famously launched his meme coin called $ODOM. In fact, the former Lakers star called it based on the world’s first “blockchain-driven philanthropy” model. This earned him plenty of headlines and led to an invitation to meet the President of the United States.

He was one of the roughly 220 crypto enthusiasts who attended Donald Trump’s gala night at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. From launching a cryptocurrency project to exploring subscription-based content, he continues to seek opportunities beyond basketball.

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Now he steps into another unfamiliar venture, and the attention surrounding him is unlikely to fade anytime soon.