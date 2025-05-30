There Is Only Love Between Allen Iverson & Ex-Wife Tawanna As Life After Divorce Took Ugly Turn In 2013

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest in the NBA. With 11× NBA All-Star selections and 2× NBA All-Star Game MVP honors, the 76ers legend boasts a stellar career. His off-court saga, however, has been far messier. Iverson married his high school sweetheart, Tawanna Turner. Despite the love, the two had trouble in their relationship and ultimately got divorced. After their 2013 split amid ugly disputes, have Iverson and his ex reconciled?

The two fell in love when they were just 16. Since then, the two have been together. On August 3, 2001, they wed at The Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees, NJ. The former NBA player had always expressed his immense love for his ex-wife. However, just after a year, things took a turn. In 2002, Iverson had allegedly kicked his wife out of their house after their argument. He was accused of a few more allegations, although these were not proven.

After over a decade together, they finalized their divorce in March 2013. Yet decades later, that bond—albeit transformed—still resonates. Just recently, Iverson shared a tribute carousel post with a picture of him with Tawanna on his Instagram. The other slides had nostalgic pictures of the two from the past. He captioned it ‘HER ❤️🤞🏽,’ igniting speculation of a rekindled romance. Whether they’ve rekindled romance or simply deepened friendship remains unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But things weren’t okay back in 2013. That same year, Turner alleged in TMZ-obtained docs that Iverson had refused to return their children from a planned May vacation. In her legal documents, as per TMZ, she reportedly claimed that Iverson took their kids on a short vacation to Charlotte, which was supposed to be from May 22nd to May 26th. But she claimed that Iverson didn’t return their kids that day to her, who held full custody. She says he again failed to return them on June 4, despite promising to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) Expand Post

She even added that he never left for Charlotte and was staying with the children at the Sheraton hotel in Georgia. She also accused him of not paying more than $40,000 in child support and demanded strict action. Iverson denied the allegations. After all these years, the two seem to have put the past behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen Iverson gave a special tribute to his ex-wife

It has been a while since the two got divorced, but they have maintained a cordial relationship when it comes to co-parenting their kids. They share five children together, Tiaura Iverson, Isaiah Rahsaan Iverson, Allen II Iverson, Messiah Lauren Iverson, and Dream Alijha Iverson. And it seems like that cooperation hasn’t gone unnoticed by Al.

At his 2016 Hall of Fame induction, Iverson paused his speech to honor Turner. “This is one of those last but not least things. My number one person in the world, hands down. Tawanna Iverson. Twenty-four years. Ups. Downs. But real love. I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me,” he said. He further added, “Not just my career, yeah obviously you enabled me to go to work and you took care of home, but for loving me the way you do and caring about what type of person I am and what type of person that I need to be to set an example for our babies.”

Their post-divorce rapport wasn’t inevitable. During the grueling 2012 proceedings—when Iverson famously proclaimed, “I don’t even have money for a cheeseburger”—Tawanna calmly reached into her purse and handed him $61, a gesture that symbolized their enduring partnership even amid financial turmoil

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Financial woes peaked with his 2012 bankruptcy filing, but Iverson’s lifetime Reebok deal has since guaranteed him $800,000 yearly and a $32 million trust at age 55. Under the post-nuptial agreement drawn just before their split, Tawanna could have claimed the full trust if Iverson violated any terms. Yet she opted for half, leaving him with $16 million down the line

From courtroom tension to a Hall-of-Famer’s public ode, Iverson’s tribute to Tawanna paints the story of two people who refused to let marital collapse define their legacy. They have chosen instead to maintain respect, gratitude, and unwavering family commitment.