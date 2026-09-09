“There Were Some Things Done”: Dirk Nowitzki Reveals Why He Left Mavericks Behind Despite Masai Ujiri’s Request

The rift between Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks was never loud. It didn’t produce statements or press conferences. It produced absence – the kind that Dallas fans felt every time the camera panned to a courtside seat that should have been occupied. Now, for the first time, Nowitzki has explained it plainly.

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“Well, you know, everybody knows that I pulled back there for a while,” Nowitzki admitted during an appearance on the DLLS Mavs podcast. “There were some things done that I didn’t agree with, and I kind of just pulled back from the franchise. But, you know, I know Masai for a long, long time. We’ve already had some discussions on how—what’s going to transpire in the future, and he obviously wants me to be a part of the Mavericks. But I think all these things are very early and very soon.”

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While Ujiri actively recruits the 2011 NBA champion back into the fold, Nowitzki cautioned fans expecting an instant return, citing a packed schedule. Between his broadcast obligations with NBA on Prime and international duties with FIBA, his availability remains limited.

“Of course, I have my job as an analyst, and with FIBA I’m on the board. So, I travel a ton. So, there’s nothing really imminent here in the near future. But I’ll always, as we know, be a Maverick for life, and I’d love to be around and maybe one day even come around more and more and maybe have some input at some point. But it’s going to be hard for me when I travel a ton with Amazon every week, and we’ll see what the future still holds. But I’ve always wished the Mavs well and always follow the team, obviously, closely, and we’ll see what kind of season they’ll have.”

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Mavs nation still needed to hear that Dirk isn’t completely detached. At a time when fans are besides themselves about the American Airlines Center relocating from downtown to north Dallas, Mavs officials confirmed that Nowitzki’s iconic statue is entirely movable, removing fears it would be dismantled. But fans still wished they saw their biggest reassuring presence back in a larger than life capacity.

Mavericks front office fracture distanced Dirk Nowitzki

The origins of Dirk Nowitzki’s rift with the organization run deep. After retiring in 2019 following a 21-season career, Nowitzki seamlessly passed the franchise mantle to Luka Doncic. Then majority owner, Mark Cuban kept him attached to the organization as a special advisor in 2021. But after one training camp, Dirk didn’t return to the role.

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He later revealed in an interview that he felt out of place in a sideline role. When speculation was rife that former general manager Nico Harrison firing longtime Mavs staffers and trading away Doncic turned Nowitzki away, the 2011 champ himself clarified he simply didn’t enjoy administrative operations. On the other hand, being an analyst on Prime allowed him to be more connected to the sport in retirement.

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Yet the separation worsened over time. Nowitzki was reportedly vocal in his disapproval when Harrison dismissed long-time Director of Health and Performance Casey Smith, a trusted figure throughout Dallas’s championship run.

The breaking point arrived with the shocking, franchise-altering trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal alienated the fanbase and deeply pained Nowitzki, prompting the German star to completely disassociate himself from team activities.

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During this period of estrangement, Nowitzki wasn’t even kept informed of major organizational shifts. When asked in a local TV interview about the potential relocation of his iconic arena statue to a proposed arena site at the old Valley View Mall, Nowitzki responded bluntly:

“I would guess it would move if it’s portable. I haven’t really been in the Mavs loop much.”

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Following Harrison’s dismissal early in the 2025–26 season, team governor Patrick Dumont prioritized repairing the bridge with the city’s greatest sporting icon. Reports highlighted Dumont reaching out directly to test the waters. However, NBA insider Tim MacMahon noted that Nowitzki had no interest in serving as a mere figurehead.

“I don’t think Dirk is going to be interested in just going and waving to the crowd and kind of being a beauty queen,” MacMahon explained. “I think if he’s going to be involved, he’s actually going to be in a situation where he’s giving input… there is a possibility that Dirk could be in some way, shape, or form part of the front office moving forward.”

Now, under a revamped leadership structure featuring Ujiri as president and Mike Schmitz as general manager, the environment in Dallas is vastly different. Coupled with the arrival of top draft pick Cooper Flagg, whom Nowitzki has actively taken under his wing, the groundwork for Nowitzki’s eventual homecoming is finally established.

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Though Amazon broadcast duties and FIBA board travels keep him busy for now, Masai Ujiri’s outreach signals that whenever Dirk is ready, the Dallas front office will be waiting.