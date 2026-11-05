“There’s Zero Urgency”: Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Rips Bam Adebayo and Co. Without Sparing His Own Son

Miami Heat’s most anticipated campaign has gone in all the wrong directions possible. Seven games in, Bam Adebayo & Co. are 2-5 and struggling to live up to expectations. Amid the string of criticisms and ranting, HoF Tim Hardaway Sr., a former member of Heat culture, released some steam.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He questioned the team’s effort on both ends of the floor, naming several key players in his criticism without sparing his own son, Tim Hardaway Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no urgency on defense. There’s zero urgency on defense. Offense gonna take care of this whole situation. Everybody’s still gotta get used to situations,” Hardaway Sr. said, speaking on his show, Crossover Podcast.

He specifically named Bam Adebayo, Tim Hardaway Jr., Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins and criticized them for a common offensive flaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Offense gotta move the ball. You know, my thing is, you know, they shooting too many threes. Forget them threes. Let’s take, you know, 15-foot mid-range shots. Let’s stop trying, ‘I gotta shoot threes.’ I think they get too [reliant] on threes. I mean the whole team: Giannis— not Giannis, Bam, my son, Klay, Wiggins, the people that’s coming off the bench, all them guys, they wanna shoot threes.”

But the defensive criticism went beyond shot selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardaway believes Miami’s habit of starting games poorly has put them on the back foot too often:

“Another thing: you got to play defense for 48 minutes, and they don’t play defense from the get-go of the game. They’re always down. They never, they never up 5, 10, 15, you know, in the first quarter. They’re always down 5, 10, 15. T They gotta— all of them gotta play defense. Gotta get your a*s down, gotta move your feet, because other teams are in your a*s. How come you can’t be in their a*s? That’s the effort that I see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers proved him right.

Following a 138-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami’s defensive rating stood at 119.8, ranking 27th in the NBA. The Heat have also allowed 17.3 made three-pointers per game, leaving them particularly vulnerable on the perimeter. That is a concerning start for a team that entered the season with ambitions of becoming the league’s best defensive unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bam Adebayo and Co. have to find a better balance.

Adebayo’s offensive numbers provide another dimension to Hardaway’s concerns. The big man is averaging 16.3 points (lowest since the 2020-21 season) and 8.0 rebounds while attempting 3.3 three-pointers per game. However, he is converting just 0.6 of those attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

His expanded perimeter role may create space for Giannis Antetokounmpo to operate, but Miami needs more from Adebayo when those shots are not falling.

Hardaway’s argument is not that the Heat should eliminate three-point shooting. Rather, he wants the offense to stop relying on it as the default option.

Bam Adebayo can do more damage closer to the basket, while Thompson and Wiggins can remain important perimeter threats without every possession ending in a rushed attempt. Better ball movement, another point he raised, could help Miami generate cleaner opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defensive side presents a more immediate problem. Hardaway wants the players to make a conscious difference playing every single minute on the defensive end.

Adding Antetokounmpo raised expectations, but a collection of established names does not automatically become a lethal defensive unit. The players still need to communicate, rotate, and contain the ball at the point of attack.

If they continue conceding early spurts for the opponents, the offense will keep having to dig them out of trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardaway also made no exception for his son. By placing Tim Hardaway Jr. alongside Bam Adebayo & Co., he made it clear that his concerns extend across the rotation. The Heat need better shot selection, but Hardaway’s central demand is simpler: bring consistent defensive effort from the opening possession.