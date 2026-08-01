“They Loved Kobe”: Shaquille O’Neal Relates to LeBron James’ Relationship With Lakers Fans

Shaquille O’Neal opened up about the harsh reality of playing under the spotlight in Los Angeles, offering his perspective on why LeBron James never fully won over Los Angeles Lakers fans during his eight-year stint with the franchise.

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Speaking on SiriusXM’s NBA Today with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson, the centerpiece of the Lakers’ last championship three-peat reflected on the complex relationship between the 41-year-old superstar and the Purple and Gold faithful. O’Neal took a notably self-deprecating approach, acknowledging that he could relate to James’ experience.

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“They didn’t love me, they loved Kobe,” O’Neal said. “They didn’t love me. This is what we call B-O-B, brother to business of basketball. You know, when you’re like me, when I’m in charge I’m a difficult man to deal with. The thing has to be done my way, and sometimes people don’t agree with that. And you know, so when they get you up out of there, so I can kinda understand both sides.”

O’Neal said he understood why the connection often felt complicated. He candidly admitted that even his own legendary tenure in Los Angeles was not without friction, stressing the unique pressure and scrutiny that come with wearing the Lakers uniform.

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His perspective highlights the delicate line superstar transplants walk in Los Angeles. While James brought a championship to the franchise in 2020 and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in a Lakers uniform, many fans viewed him as an established outside icon rather than a homegrown Laker.

Interestingly, fans in the comments took exception to only part of his comments. LakeShow claimed they do appreciate the Big Aristotle and took his 2004 exit very personally. But they simultaneously doubled down on the claim that LeBron is not in the same realm as Shaq & Kobe.

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O’Neal is not the only former champion speaking out about the fanbase’s volatility. Shaq and Kobe’s teammate, Derek Fisher, recently expressed confusion over how some fans celebrated James’ departure.

Speaking on Yahoo Sports Daily, Fisher said, “A lot of people in L.A. didn’t love LeBron’s time here, and it’s been confusing to me. The reaction to him deciding not to return to L.A., a lot of people have celebrated it and almost had a parade as if so this is the greatest thing ever.”

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He pointed out that, unlike James Worthy, Magic Johnson, or Kobe Bryant, who spent their entire careers or prime in L.A., James arrived as an established champion.

“I think a lot of Lakers fans had a difficult time receiving the fact that LeBron was already LeBron before he got here.”

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Similarly, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar urged the fan base to appreciate James’ impact, posting on X:

“LeBron was a winner on and off the court, and Laker fans should appreciate his performance for the last 8 years.”

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Former NBA player Jim Jackson echoed those thoughts, noting that James was constantly held to an impossibly high “Kobe standard” throughout his stay.

The reaction comes as the Lakers officially pivot into a new chapter. With James now going to Philadelphia after a 287-192 record over eight seasons, general manager Rob Pelinka has shifted the organization’s focus toward building around Luka Doncic.

Though his relationship with Lakers Nation was at times strictly business, his 2020 banner, the NBA Cup and his historic scoring milestone remain indelible parts of franchise history.