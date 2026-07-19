“They’re Getting Him”: Ex-Warriors Star Reveals Private Conversation About LeBron James’ Next Destination

LeBron James has heard the pitches. Miami, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Golden State have all emerged in a free-agency race that remains without a winner. But while the 41-year-old weighs a decision he says will affect not only himself but his family, one contender has already made its intentions clear behind the scenes.

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Pat Riley has already acknowledged having discussions with James’ agent, Rich Paul, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has openly welcomed the possibility of another superstar arriving in South Beach. Miami’s public message, however, has remained measured. Riley said the Heat were waiting on James’ decision, and Giannis insisted that the information remained with James and his family. Now, a conversation away from the microphones has added another layer to the story.

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Gilbert Arenas then revealed what he says he heard after speaking privately with Miami’s newest superstar. “I had a little conversation with Giannis, they thinking in Miami that they’re getting him,” Arenas said during an ESPN First Take live panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City on July 18.

Two days earlier, however, Giannis had struck a more cautious tone with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “If there was a scenario for that to happen, I’d be very, very excited,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. [I’d] be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one.”

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But Giannis stopped short of suggesting he knew where James was headed. “We don’t have all the information. All the information is in LeBron James’ hand and his family’s hands, and he’s going to make the best decision for him,” he said. “And I hope if he thinks that the Miami Heat’s a good decision for him, I would love for him to be here.”

Exactly when Arenas had that conversation with Giannis remains unclear, leaving an important gap between the two statements. There is no verified evidence that James has agreed to join Miami or that negotiations have advanced, but the Heat’s interest itself is no secret. Riley confirmed on July 16 that Miami had spoken with James’ camp, saying, “We’ve had discussions over a week ago, maybe a week before that about it, but right now, I think we’re like everybody else. We’re just waiting to see what he does, and then we’ll see what happens.”

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Miami has already reshaped its roster dramatically this summer, acquiring Giannis and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks, a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2033 second-rounder. But adding James presents a different challenge. With more than $180 million in projected salary commitments, the Heat have no meaningful cap space to sign him outright. A deal would likely require James to accept Miami’s roughly $7 million mid-level exception or a veteran’s minimum contract, while a more lucrative sign-and-trade would require significant additional salary maneuvering.

From a basketball standpoint, the attraction is easier to understand. Miami lost its leading perimeter creators in the Giannis trade and now lacks an elite primary playmaker, while James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 60 games last season. His 31.7% shooting from three would not solve the spacing concerns created by a Giannis-Bam Adebayo frontcourt, but his playmaking would address one of Miami’s clearest weaknesses.

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Miami, though, is far from James’ only option. Philadelphia has held discussions and emerged as a serious suitor, while Cleveland remains another prominently reported possibility. Golden State has also shown interest, but James’ often-cited desire to play alongside Stephen Curry dates back to a 2022 appearance on The Shop, not a declaration of his 2026 free-agency intentions. For now, Arenas’ conversation offers a glimpse of Miami’s apparent confidence.