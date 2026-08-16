“They Want to Look Cool”: Amar’e Stoudemire Gives Unfiltered Reminder to Modern NBA Before Hall of Fame Speech

As the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame prepares to enshrine its Class of 2026 in Springfield, Massachusetts, six-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire isn’t holding back his thoughts on the state of modern basketball. Meeting with reporters during Hall of Fame media availability at Uncasville, Connecticut, the 43-year-old power forward offered an unfiltered critique of modern players – barring Giannis Antetokounmpo – warning that fierce competitiveness is being replaced by a personal brand promotion.

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It came out of the blue when a reporter asked Stoudemire whether he saw himself in any of the modern players. Instead of naming a ferocious, rim-rattling enforcer, he took a jab at today’s perimeter-oriented, aesthetic-focused game.

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“I look at the players now, and I’m trying to find the competitiveness,” Stoudemire stated. “Cause when I attacked the rim, I don’t care who’s under the rim. It was no second-guessing. And I’m not your friend when I’m attacking the rim. So, it was a different type of mindset that I had as a player. Even post-injury, I still had the same mindset, same ferociousness, attacking the basket. Everyone else is trying to toss it in nicely, finger-roll, euro-step; I wasn’t doing none of that.”

He got the cred to say that before HoF honors, too. Known for his explosive dunks and aggressive play style alongside Steve Nash with the Phoenix Suns and later with the New York Knicks, Stoudemire lamented the absence of relentless interior physicality in the current NBA.

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Stoudemire noted that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the rare unicorn who combines physical dominance in the paint with a broader trend toward soft finishes and social media-driven personas.

“I don’t see a lot of guys in today’s game that are just taking off on guys or applying dominance. But, hopefully, it happens soon. As fans, we want to see the competitiveness,” Stoudemire added.

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“Giannis has a similar game when he attacks the rim. It’s fun to watch. But I haven’t seen a lot of it [in the NBA]. It’s the finesse. Everyone wants to be finesse. Everyone wants to be guards. Everyone wants to have a certain type of persona and swag on the basketball court. They want to look cool. And I think that’s where the game is heading. Everyone’s trying to be cool because of social media or whatever; they can post all this stuff. But when it boils down to it, it’s about competing. It’s about my dominance versus yours. Who’s going to win? So, hopefully, it comes back to that pretty soon.”

Drafted ninth overall by Phoenix in 2002 straight out of high school, Stoudemire won the 2002–03 Rookie of the Year award and became the engine of Mike D’Antoni’s famous “Seven Seconds or Less” Suns.



In 2010, he signed a five-year, $99.7 million contract with the New York Knicks, single-handedly reviving the franchise’s standing as an attractive market destination before chronic knee injuries slowed his career.

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Stoudemire’s induction into the Hall of Fame alongside his former Phoenix and New York coach Mike D’Antoni underscores a career defined by fearlessness.



Appearing at media day wearing blue-and-orange slides celebrating the Knicks, Stoudemire reminded reporters that taking on tough challenges, whether dunking over elite shot-blockers or taking on the pressure of New York media, was the cornerstone of his legacy.