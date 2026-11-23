Carmelo Anthony was once the face of the Denver Nuggets. A 10-time NBA All-Star, he helped turn the franchise into a consistent playoff contender. Melo even passed on the possibility of joining LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, believing he had something special to build in Denver. However, Anthony’s journey with the Nuggets eventually came to an end. The Nuggets traded him to the Knicks in 2011. More than a decade later, the franchise has found another superstar to build around.

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Nikola Jokic has taken the franchise to new heights, leading the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in 2023 while collecting multiple MVP awards along the way. Even more interestingly, the Serbian center wears No. 15, the same number Melo made famous during his time in Denver.

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Speaking on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Carmelo Anthony revisited the controversy and explained why seeing Jokic in his former jersey number bothered him. The former Nuggets star questioned the organization’s intentions back in 2024.

“I’m seeing Denver 15. I’m like, ‘F— is going on?’ Now I start thinking this is the narrative that they put out there. He wanted to leave. He wanted to do this. But why would you disrespect by even offering that? The disrespect in you offering that showed me that you wanted to erase everything that came prior to that.”

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“So yeah, f*** y’all. You saying f*** me dead smack to the rest of the world. I ain’t never say nothing bad about y’all, y’all boo me. I never spoke bad about y’all. You booed me, and I had 40. You booed me, I had 50. You still booing me after a 50-point game. What’s the science? Y’all don’t even know why y’all booing.”

For Carmelo Anthony, the issue was how the franchise’s history would be remembered. With Nikola Jokic becoming one of the greatest players in Nuggets history, the association between No. 15 and the Serbian superstar had grown considerably. However, Melo believed that his own achievements were being overlooked in the process.

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“But what I believe is that they gave him 15 to try to erase what I did. Because now it’s like they want you to play that game. When you think of 15 in Denver, now, to this generation, you thinking Joker.”

Carmelo Anthony arrived as the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and quickly became the centerpiece of the franchise. He helped end the Nuggets’ eight-year playoff drought and eventually led them to the 2009 Western Conference Finals.

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Despite his frustration, Anthony was careful to distinguish between Jokic and the Nuggets organization. He suggested that the Serbian center had been placed in the middle of a controversy that he might not have fully understood.

“Y’all put Jokic in the middle of that. He don’t know what the f— going on. He could have wore it because he wanted to pay homage,” Anthony said.

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Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, has taken the franchise to unprecedented heights. The Serbian center won multiple MVP awards and guided Denver to its first-ever NBA championship in 2023. Before Melo stated his issue, the Joker had already given the reason for choosing the number.

“I was chubby, I was big, and 15 was the biggest jersey,” he said in a video shared on social media in the summer of 2023. “I just stuck with it.”

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As Carmelo Anthony stated, Jokic had no intention of disrespecting the legacy. He chose the number that he was affectionate towards. However, the Nuggets were trying to erase his legacy, as Melo said.

That’s why Melo’s issue is with the franchise. And even before the ‘Joker’ got No. 15, Denver had already handed the number to Anthony Randolph.

He received it in 2012, roughly 18 months after Melo forced a trade to the New York Knicks. Because Denver fans still booed Carmelo Anthony heavily upon his return, the fanbase was never truly against any other player using the No. 15.