“They’re Going to Be Pissed”: Lakers Legend Warns LeBron James About 76ers Fans

LeBron James saw himself ending his career at Madison Square Garden. In a Knicks jersey. Then the Knicks won in the 2025-26 season, and that vision vanished. So he signed with the 76ers instead, one of New York’s fiercest rivals. He explained the decision at 76ers media day. An NBA legend noticed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LeBron, my brother, I mean, I love you, but why would you tell the fans in Philly that you wouldn’t have been here if the Knicks hadn’t won a championship? That you would have been in New York.” Asked former NBA player and coach Byron Scott.

ADVERTISEMENT

When LeBron chose against the Knicks, he stated that he didn’t want to receive criticism for ‘ring-chasing’ as New York had just won an NBA Championship. Now, Scott thinks that anything less than a Championship this season would leave the 76ers fans angry with him.

“The fans in Philly are worse than the fans in New York. Yes, they are,” he continued. “You remember they threw snowballs at Santa Claus. They don’t care. They’re going to hold that against. Y’all don’t win this year, man, they going to be pissed at you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott’s comments came during a recent episode of his podcast, Byron Scott’s Fast Break, where he expressed confusion over the comments. James had shocked the entire NBA when he announced his departure from the Lakers.

After all, he’d spent eight seasons with the team and even secured a championship ring back in 2020. His comments during the 76ers’ media day suggest that the only thing that held him back was the Knicks winning a championship in 2025-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the Knicks already have stars like Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more. Joining the reigning champions would mean that expectations would have shot through the roof.

“Y’all wouldn’t have let me lay that down, at all,” James told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation with the Philadelphia 76ers is quite the opposite. While the Knicks ended their 53-year championship drought last year, the 76ers haven’t won a trophy since 1983.

This isn’t entirely the first time James’ free agency has stirred up a debate. It was one of the most high-profile free agencies of the season, and everyone had their breath held.

ADVERTISEMENT

James left after Luka Doncic joined, and he was given a more support-focused role instead. The team seemingly decided to build the franchise around Doncic, and so the future Hall of Famer chose an exit.

Afterwards, James’ agent Rich Paul admitted that the player was certainly considering joining the Knicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the Knicks hadn’t won, there would be no board. He’d be going to the Knicks…. Jalen Brunson would literally have to pick up the phone and say ‘hey man, there’s no issue with me.’ They (Knicks) have checked in,” Paul said on an episode of his podcast Game Over.

He has not officially revealed any plans to retire, and his two-year contract with the 76ers only shows his intent to keep playing. So when it comes to legacy, LeBron James is making sure his last few seasons matter.

That being said, the expectations are still high as he prepares for his first regular season with the Philadelphia 76ers. After all, he is one of the greatest players in the league.