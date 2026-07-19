“They’re Not Gonna Win”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gains Support After Calling Caitlin Clark ‘Face of the WNBA’ Claim Disrespectful

The biggest debate in basketball right now isn’t about Michael Jordan versus LeBron James. It’s about Caitlin Clark. Fans, analysts, and even former players remain split over whether the Indiana Fever star is already the face of the WNBA. Now, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has weighed in, firmly rejecting recent claims that Clark holds that title. His stance has quickly found support among basketball purists, adding another layer to one of the sport’s most debated conversations.

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Writing on his personal Substack platform, the NBA Hall of Famer expressed massive disbelief regarding the label, noting he had to check the calendar to ensure it wasn’t April Fools’ Day.

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“Don’t get me wrong: Clark is a very good, possibly even a great, player,” the Lakers legend shared. “But calling any one player the face of the league, absent the sort of on-court and cross-platform dominance of a Michael Jordan or a LeBron James, is an insult to an awful lot of great players, starting with A’ja Wilson, who has won three titles and four MVP awards in her first seven years in the WNBA.”

Several analysts have dissected Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s take, including Kelvin Washington and Kerry Rhodes on The Odd Couple podcast. Both drew a definitive connection between league branding and on-court success.

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Kelvin Washington noted that while Abdul-Jabbar is right in principle, the modern basketball audience creates a different economic scenario. Washington pointed out that ratings, social media metrics, and commercial endorsements heavily favor Clark despite A’ja Wilson’s resume.

“A’ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA. I will scream it from the mountain tops. She’s incredible on both sides. She’s a walking MVP, walking finals MVP, walking bucket. She’s just a dominant force. Period, point blank period. And I think she is one… to Cap’s point, one of the faces. In a perfect world, she would be the face.”

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Former NFL player Rhodes, though, claimed that it’s premature to crown Clark as the flagbearer yet.

“The face of the league has to win and ends up having to win a championship for that to be cemented,” Rhodes explained on the broadcast, which Washington agreed with.

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“Now, I think with Caitlin Clark, there’s no doubt about it. Like, she brought so much revenue and so much eyeballs to the WNBA when she came in. I think that’s a no-brainer. But at the end of the day, they have to win. And Caitlin Clark, if she stays in Indiana with what they have right now and that head coach, they’re not going to win.”

He’s voicing what many Fever fans have been thinking for months. Since her Rookie of the Year campaign, Caitlin Clark has played at an MVP level whenever she’s been on the court. But injuries have repeatedly disrupted her 2025 season. Even with Indiana sitting at an impressive 16-10, the team’s injury woes have prevented its preferred starting five from spending much time together. As a result, it’s still too early to judge whether the Fever’s roster overhaul around Clark has truly worked-the sample size just isn’t there yet.

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Similar to other NFL stars-turned-analysts, Rhodes backs Kareem, indicating Clark needs to do more, as he says, “You can’t continue to say she’s the face of the league until that matriculates to wins because at the end of the day… the star… the face of the league ends up winning.”

This ongoing debate follows intense scrutiny by sports media regarding physical play on the court. Abdul-Jabbar urged league officials to prioritize protecting athletes from severe online harassment rather than overreacting to common in-game contact.

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As the WNBA continues its record-breaking commercial growth, the friction between television ratings and historical championship pedigree remains a massive story.